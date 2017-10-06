Freedom’s data-rich promo plans are once again available, with both the $40/6GB and $50/8GB promo plans coming back for an unspecified amount of time.
Unlike previous iterations of the generally weekend-long sale, this time the carrier is noting only that the “offer ends soon.” Otherwise, the deals are unchanged.
The Smartphone 40 6GB plan has all the same features as the regular Smartphone 40 plan — including unlimited nationwide calling — but includes a bonus 4GB of data over the usual 2GB offered in the plan.
Meanwhile, the Promo Everywhere 50 has all the same features as the Everywhere 59 plan, but is reduced by $9. Those features include unlimited Canada-wide minutes and 2,400 minutes to the U.S.
The two plans are available to both ‘Pay After’ and ‘Pay Before’ customers.
The promos remain active as long as accounts are in good standing, and can only be combined with the ‘Better Together Savings,’ the ‘Refer-a-Friend program,’ and any applicable MyTab Bonus offer.
Source: Freedom Mobile Via: Reddit
