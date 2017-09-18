Samsung now allows Galaxy S8 and S8+ owners to disable Bixby button

News
Holding down on the Bixby button will still activate Bixby Voice, however

Sep 18, 2017

8:27 AM EDT

The Bixby homescreen

Samsung is finally allowing Galaxy S8 and S8+ owners to disable the Bixby button on their new smartphones.

The latest update for Samsung’s AI assistant adds a toggle within the app’s settings menu that allows users to prevent the S8 and S8+’s Bixby button from launching Bixby home.

Bixby settings menu with new Bixby disable button

It’s still possible to access Bixby Home by swiping left from the home screen. Additionally, pressing and holding the button will still activate Bixby Voice. The only difference now is that errant button presses won’t end in Bixby Home launching by accident. Not quite what most people were likely hoping for, but an improvement all the same.

Screenshot courtesy of SamMobile.

Via: SamMobile

