Montreal-area Walmart customers can now order groceries online

Walmart Canada is launching a free online grocery portal in Montreal.
As of September 12th, 2017, customers will be able to order groceries on Walmart.ca and pick up their orders at Walmart’s Blainville, Lasalle and Laval retail locations.
As of September 28th, 2017, Walmart customers will be able to order and pick up groceries in Longueuil, Maschoice, Saint-Bruno and Vaudreuil-Dorion.
Customers will be able to submit their grocery orders online, travel to a participating store, call a dedicated phone line, and have their orders loaded directly into their vehicles when they arrive.
“For us, it is essential that our customers have a convenient and easy shopping expereince that meets their expectations and fits their lifestyle,” said Cyrille Ballereau, vice president of Eastern Canada operations for Walmart Canada, in a September 12th, 2017 media release.
Consumers will also be able to place order up-to 21 days in advance.
This is Walmart’s latest attempt to stay relevant in the online shopping space, and is no doubt spurred by Amazon’s recent acquisition of Whole Foods.
On August 30th, 2017, the company announced that it would open Walmart.ca to 27 different third-party sellers specifically chosen by Walmart Canada for their “strong online reputation and customer service.”
Additionally, Walmart Canada announced that it would be eliminating its online in-store pick-up order fee on August 2nd, 2017.
Source: CNW
