Apple Stores are now called Town Squares

“We’ve always said that our people are our soul… but along with our amazing teams, our commitment to design sets us apart. That’s why we think of Apple Retail as Apple’s largest products. And like all of our products, we design new features,” said Angela Ahrendts, president of retail at Apple, at the company’s iPhone 8 event.

Apple Stores around the world will now be called Town Squares, in part because the company sees its retail locations as gathering places.

As part of the rebranding, app developers and entrepreneurs will have a quiet space called the boardroom for them to work with another. Further, Town Squares that have the necessary space will feature outdoor plazas. Additionally Apple mentioned that there will be areas setup just to hang out within Town Squares called the “Forum.”

While stores in New York City, Paris and Chicago will be changed and adapted into Town Squares, Apple did not mention what it will do with its current Canada retail locations.

Comments

  • Grumpel

    So dumb.

  • Captain Pokemon

    I think they’ll call it Town Centre in Canada.

  • Andrew Holt

    There is a chain of stores in Edmonton called Town Square already. I can see problems.

    • Captain Pokemon

      Yep, Apple will sue all the town squares in Canada… They’ll forced Waterloo Town Square to rename the place.

  • Mo Dabbas

    They can call it whatever they want. People will still call it “Apple” or “Apple store”. You would never say to your friends “hey I’m going to the Apple town Square”. that sounds so dumb