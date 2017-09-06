News
Microsoft extends free Windows 10 S upgrade period to March 31, 2018

The free upgrade period was previously set to end on December 31st, 2017

Sep 6, 2017

10:55 AM EDT

Photo of the Surface Laptop's hinge mechanism

Canadian consumers that buy a Surface Laptop now have until March 31st, 2018 to upgrade for free from Windows 10 S to Windows 10 Pro, Microsoft announced on Tuesday.

Previously, Microsoft planned to offer Windows 10 S users free upgrades to Windows 10 Pro until the end of this year.

Windows 10 S is the lightweight, more secure version of Windows that comes pre-installed on Surface Laptops. It does not include the option to side load apps; instead, Microsoft requires Windows 10 S users to download and install all their applications from the Windows Store, which features notable omissions, including Chrome and Adobe Creative Cloud.

Once the free upgrade period ends, upgrading to Windows 10 Pro will still cost $49 USD. On Tuesday, Microsoft also announced that the Surface Laptop now ships to Canada in three additional colours.

Source: Microsoft

