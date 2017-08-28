Building a website takes a great deal of thought and work, and one of the biggest decisions you’ll have to make is picking which content management system (CMS) it’s going to run on. After all, your CMS is where you’re going to be uploading all of your content and will have a major effect on your site’s performance.
While there are plenty of options out there, WordPress stands out as the CMS that powers 28% of the Internet, so mastering it is a smart move, whether you’re looking to build a blog, portfolio, or online storefront. To help you get there, PressShack University’s WordPress Training delivers 39 hours of comprehensive training in WordPress and its many applications.
With lifetime access, this training will show you how to leverage WordPress’ potential with a continually growing library of courses taught by expert instructors. You’ll receive beginner-friendly instruction on building, maintaining, and updating your WordPress site, and this training will show you time-saving tools to keep your page running reliably.
Plus, as WordPress is host to a myriad of plugins useful for streamlining production, improving search ranking, and the like, PressShack University’s curriculum will help you master some of the best extensions available, improving your page’s potential.
Right now, lifetime subscriptions to PressShack University’s WordPress Training are on sale for $48 CAD [$39 USD], more than 90 percent off the normal price.
Source: PressShack
