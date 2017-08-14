Back to School Guide [2017 Edition]

WD My Passport USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive

At some point, either at school or in future work, you'll likely need more space for your computer. That's where an external hard drive comes in, offering you additional storage space within a small, compact device that's easy to plug in and use. Realistically, you'd be fine going with either WD or Seagate, as they are ostensibly the same, but for the purposes of this write-up, I'm specifically going to refer to the former company's 3TB blue model. The drive's sleek and miniature design makes carrying your data around much easier -- certainly more comfortable than lugging around a laptop. Bringing over your group assignment to a friend's place has never been easier. The external hard drive can also be used on your PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, if you need more space for your games of choice.