Amazon Echo speakers have reportedly started to accept Canadian addresses

Aug 14, 2017

3:47 PM EDT

8 comments

Amazon Echo speaker

While the Amazon Echo has yet to officially launch in Canada, a number of users are reporting that their Canadian addresses are working with the smart home speaker.

“Tonight around 11pm I decided I would try to add my Canadian address, as I tend to do from time to time, and shockingly, it accepted it!” writes original poster asutt on a reddit thread. “It was added normally through the app. I can confirm that weather and local information are functional.” While asutt and others have noted there are some caveats — it’s still not possible to shop on Amazon using an Echo set to a Canadian address, for example, and the speaker sets the wrong time zone at first — all other features are working properly.

“Shopping doesn’t seem to work, and it initially set the wrong timezone, but everything else seems fine.”

Interestingly, as per user reports, it seems that addresses from other countries do work with the Echo, such as those from South America, South Africa and Australia.

Have you had success in putting Canadian addresses into the Amazon Echo? Let us know in the comments.

Comments

  • Eluder

    Yup, just checked and seems to have accepted my address via the Alexa app. Not at home to test if the echo is responding correctly on things like weather checks, but will do when I get home from work.

    • skrug

      weather check works, just received my dot echo today.

  • dannymalt

    I’m waiting for it to come to Canada officially. But I am getting pissed that Amazon is taking their sweet time, meanwhile I have a friend buying Google Home because at least it’s here now.

  • gremlin0007

    goddamnit. I was on the fence to order 3 more dots. I guess this pretty much takes my money.

  • djino

    Worked and updated with my Gatineau Qc Address! 🙂 Happy Camper

  • gremlin0007

    This was posted on reddit: “Even getting local business info — I asked it to name some local pizza places and got the one around the corner. Having some trouble getting open/closed times for some named businesses but it’s a start.” Gonna try when I get home!

    • Thomas C. Riddell

      Yep just ask pizza joints and Got it Right

  • Thomas C. Riddell

    Working for me in Burlington Ontario 🙂 Thanks