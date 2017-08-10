PlayStation VR is currently $150 off at Walmart; PS4 console $50 off

Resources
PlayStation VR on table

If you own a PlayStation 4 and are interested in virtual reality, now may be a good time to purchase a PlayStation VR. The PS VR is currently on sale for $399.96, down from the MSRP of $549.99. Note that this is the standalone headset and does not include a PlayStation Camera, which — along with a PS4 console — is required to use the PS VR and costs $74.99. It’s also worth noting that the PS VR traditionally does not go on sale (retailers instead often offer free games with the purchase of a regularly priced headset.

If you’re still on the fence about the technology, Sony is offering public demos for PS VR in shopping malls and Best Buy stores around Canada throughout August.

In related deals, Walmart is also offering the PS4 Uncharted 4 bundle for $299.96 this week — a savings of $50 from the regular $349.99 price tag. Note that while the website currently doesn’t reflect this price, Walmart’s flyer (which is dated August 10th to 16th) nonetheless advertises this promotion, so be sure to take advantage of that if you’re interested.

Walmart flyer PS4 sale

Via: Game Deals Canada 

