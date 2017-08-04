Sony offering PlayStation VR demos across Canada for a limited time

PlayStation VR is a great way to experience virtual reality, especially on a system with a large installed base like the PlayStation 4. That said, short of buying one, it’s hard to actually be able to try the headset out. With the exception of annual events like Montreal Comiccon or Toronto’s Fan Expo, opportunities to try the tech out are few and far in between, unless you know someone who owns one.
Thankfully, Sony is once again offering a suite of PlayStation VR demos in public places across Canada, but only for a limited time during August.
Some of the locations offered include:
Alberta
Calgary’s Best Buy 976 — August 5th
Ontario
Toronto’s Fairview Mall — August 8th to 13th
Mississauga’s Square One Shopping Centre — August 15th to 23rd
Pickering Town Centre — August 3rd to 6th
Québec
Best Buy 906 — August 5th
Note that dates and times vary depending on the location. The full list of places to try out PS VR can be found here.
It’s also worth noting that PlayStation hasn’t updated the “find a store” page, so it still includes dates for demos from last year amidst the new offerings.
Sony previously held demos across the country last summer leading up to (and following) the device’s October release.
