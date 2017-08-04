Telus trademarks Drive+, plans to work with Mojio and release in-car device by ZTE

Following in the footsteps of Rogers and Bell, it seems Telus is now working on a connected driving device.
A recent trademark filing with Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) reveals the company has secured a trademark for “Drive+.”
According to the description, Telus is planning to come to market with “software that provides vehicles with internet access via wireless networks; software that provides wireless vehicle navigation and tracking; software that provides for the collection and display of automobile diagnostic information.”
However, a deeper look into the upcoming service shows that Telus will be working with Vancouver-based Mojio to launch something similar to Rogers’ in-car Smart Drive device, which provides real-time safety notifications, in-car Wi-Fi and engine diagnostics.
An unreleased app on the Google Play Store shows customers will be able to locate their car with a device by ZTE, which is the same manufacturer that handles Rogers’ Smart Drive service.
With Rogers, the device costs $99 on a two-year term or $200 outright and comes with 1GB of shareable data. The carrier notes that Share Everything Plan customers need to activate a $15 per month add-on to their account as it needs a micro SIM and data connection to operate.
Showing further interest in the automotive industry, Rogers also recently registered Smart Auto trademark. Bell, too, has been making moves in the space, recently registering SmartDrive trademark.
There is no word yet to when Telus will release its Drive+ product or how much it will cost.
Source: CIPO, Google Play
