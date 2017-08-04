Turn your Android smartphone into a retro Game Boy with this accessory

Have you ever wished you could turn your Android smartphone into a classic Game Boy? Probably not, but just in case you have, Hyperkin is about to release an accessory that does exactly that.
HyperKin’s ‘SmartBoy’ is an accessory that connects to Android phones via USB-C, adding Game Boy-like physical controls, as well as the ability to play games from actual Game Boy and Game Boy Colour cartridges, to your smartphone. Device compatibility includes the Pixel, Pixel XL, Moto Z and a variety of other phones (you can find a full compatibility list on Hyperkin’s site).
Hyperkin’s SmartBoy is currently available for pre-order for $49 USD (about $62 CAD), with shipments set to go out on August 21st. The button layout will also be familiar to anyone who has used a classic Game Boy. The gadget also works with a companion app and will reportedly by compatible with many of the emulators already present in the Google Play Store.
I briefly went hands-on with the SmartBoy when I was at E3 2017 and walked away surprisingly impressed with the device. It doesn’t, however, feel very high-quality and shares the cheap plastic feel of many of the company’s other devices, particularly the Retron5.
Still, for anyone who is a sucker for nostalgia like myself, especially when it’s video game related, it’s hard not to resist the SmartBoy’s charm.
Source: Hyperkin Via: Tech Crunch
Comments