News
PREVIOUS|

Rogers registers ‘Rogers Smart Auto’ trademark in Canada

Jul 7, 2017

7:12 AM EDT

1 comments

Rogers

In 2013, Rogers announced a partnership with Sprint that would bring the ‘Sprint Velocity’ system to vehicles and allow Canadians to ‘experience next generation in-car infotainment and telematics technology.’ However, nothing really materialized from this initiative and it eventually faded away.

A new trademark filing by Rogers reveals the company will make 2017 the year of the smart car as it has registered the name “Rogers Smart Auto” in English, and “Auto Intelligente Rogers” in French.

The patent description specifically notes this product or service will focus on “computer hardware for telecommunications; global positioning system (GPS) consisting of computers, computer software, transmitters, receivers, and network interface devices; kilometer recorders for vehicles; LAN (local area network) operating software.”

In addition, Rogers Smart Auto will provide “multiple user access to a computer network; telematic in-vehicle communication service providing wireless vehicle navigation and tracking.”

There was no further indication as to when this technology will be available or how it will be embedded in a vehicle, or whether it pertains to launch of a specific app.

Last month, Bell filed a similar trademark that targets the vehicle, with their product being called ‘SmartDrive.’

Source: CIPO

Related Articles

News

Sep 15, 2017

3:05 AM EDT

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus now available to pre-order in Canada

News

Sep 21, 2017

3:16 PM EDT

Rogers to debut new ‘Worry-Free Data Management’ tool called ‘Stream Saver’

Reviews

Jul 26, 2017

12:39 PM EDT

2018 BMW 4 Series infotainment Review: Seeking efficiency

Reviews

Jul 29, 2017

2:12 PM EDT

2017 Volkswagen MIB system Review: Where the phone rules

Comments

  • DownwithRobellus

    Rogers better stay far far away from my car. If you feel comfortable using their service then go for it but don’t be surprised when you get your bill.