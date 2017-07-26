Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus in August

Each month, Sony and Microsoft discount a variety of video games available through the PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store, making them free for the duration of the month.
This post will only focus on the free games available for Sony suite of consoles in August. The company offers a set of six games, two for each of its consoles, with some Vita titles supporting Sony’s cross-buy functionality. The free games during the month of August are Just Cause 3, Assassin’s Creed: Freedom Cry, Super Motherload, Snakeball, Downwell and Level 22.
Just Cause 3
Just Cause 3, developed by Avalanche Studios and published by Square Enix, is a high destruction and high chaos game where you play as the series protagonist Rico Rodriguez returning to his place of birth, Medici. Use grappling hooks, jump out of planes and destroy basically everything in this third person action adventure game.
Just Cause 3 is regularly priced at $59.99 CAD.
Assassin’s Creed: Freedom Cry
Assassin’s Creed: Freedom Cry developed by Ubisoft Quebec and published by Ubisoft is an expansion for the highly rated Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag. Freedom Cry takes place on the Caribbean island of Haiti with the player assuming the role of Adéwalé, one of the side characters from Black Flag, as he attempts to liberate the island’s slaves. Black Flag is not required to play Freedom Cry.
Assassin’s Creed: Freedom Cry is regularly priced at $14.99.
Super Motherload
Super Motherload is a cooperative game developed and published XGen Studios Super. The game features horror-fiction elements. Players can drill through Mars and collect minerals and learn about the secrets of Mars throughout the game.
Super Motherload is regularly priced at $14.99.
Snakeball
Snakeball, developed by Gamoola Soft, Ravn Studio and published Sony Computers Entertainment, is a 3D version of the game Snake. The game appears to be a mixture of Tron with a bit of soccer.
Snakeball is regularly priced at $9.99.
Level 22 and Downwell are available for PS Vita, while Downwell is cross-buy on PS4.
Source: PlayStation Blog, Image Credit: PlayStation
