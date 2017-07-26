News
PREVIOUS|

Waze is now available on Android Auto

Jul 26, 2017

10:21 AM EDT

5 comments

Waze Android Auto

It’s been a while in the making, but Waze, Google’s crowdsourced traffic and navigation app, is finally fully compatible with Android Auto.

Starting today, Canadian Android Auto users can use Waze instead of Google Maps for all their vehicle navigation needs.

Like the smartphone app, Waze on Android Auto allows users to report traffic conditions, including car accidents, road hazards and police roadblocks. With this iteration of the app, any and all reporting is done by tapping a large icon located to the bottom right of the main interface. Like with other Android Auto 2.0 supported apps, Waze includes support for voice commands, allowing users to keep their focus on the road.

In an interview with The Verge, Waze’s Jens Baron says Waze worked closely with the Android Auto team to adapt the app to the infotainment platform. That said, don’t expect every single mobile app feature to have made transition intact; some features, including map chat, are missing in the initial Android Auto release. Baron, however, says they may make the jump in subsequent releases if there’s enough demand from users.

To start using Waze with Android Auto, update the Android Auto mobile app and select Waze as your alternate navigation app. According to Baron, the company currently does not have any plans to make an Apple CarPlay compatible version of Waze.

Correction: An earlier version of this article mistakenly said the new Android Auto version of Waze works with just the mobile app. This new version of Waze is limited to cars with Android Auto-compatible dash units. There are currently more than 300 car models and more than 50 aftermarket stereo systems that support Android Auto, which Android users can use to check out the new Waze app. We regret the error.

Via: The Verge

Related Articles

News

Mar 14, 2017

12:55 PM EDT

Waze is integrating Spotify controls into its app (and vice versa)

Resources

Jun 24, 2017

1:13 PM EDT

How to stop Waze from gobbling up your iPhone’s battery life when you’re not using it

News

Nov 7, 2016

12:28 PM EDT

You can now use Android Auto with almost any car in Canada

News

Mar 14, 2017

3:04 PM EDT

Mazda models from as far back as 2014 will support Android Auto and CarPlay

Comments

  • Discostuuu

    Anyone been able to get thus working yet?

    • alexb88

      Doesn’t even work in my dash unit.

    • Marshall Davidson

      Yes I notice that. It’s not an option on the Android Auto app itself when it puts the phone into car mode. Perhaps once I tether it to my vehicle it’ll pop up as an option. Also, I haven’t noticed any update to the Android Auto app itself lately so not sure if that’s an issue as well for some users.

  • 3ygy8w8a

    How good is Waze in Canada? If I understand the app correctly it needs large community support to be really good – and the community is a bit lacking here.

    • Patrick Cuyegkeng

      Canada is pretty dang big, so you’ll need to narrow down your generalization a little bit. In Toronto it’s pretty great, but we’re also very population dense. I’m guessing there is less crowd sourcing of data going on in Yellowknife, but how good it is for you will really depend on where you are.