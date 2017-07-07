News
Xbox One digital game gifting ‘not far’ off, says Microsoft VP

Jul 7, 2017

8:31 AM EDT

Xbox One owners will soon be able to gift digital games to their friends and family members.

In response to a fan question on Twitter, Mike Ybarra, Xbox and Windows gaming vice-president at Microsoft, said the oft-requested feature is “Not far!”

Of the three major digital game stores, only Valve’s Steam currently allows users to gift games to their friends. The addition of digital game gifting would be a major boon for the Xbox One Store. It’s a feature Microsoft’s fans have been asking for a while: in the past three years, almost 5,000 users have voted in favour of Microsoft adding the feature over at the Xbox feedback website.

Ybarra didn’t provide a specific timeline for when Microsoft might add game gifting, but with Gamescom next month, it’s likely we’ll hear more about the feature soon.

Source: Twitter Via: The Verge

