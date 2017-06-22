Drone Delivery Canada partners with Ontario’s Region of Peel on delivering defibrillators

Drone Delivery Canada (DDC) has announced a partnership with Peel Regional Paramedic Services to develop a first-of-its-kind AED (automatic external defibrillator) delivery by drone program for the Region of Peel.
An AED is a portable device that checks a patient’s heart for cardiac arrhythmias and can send an electric shock to try to restore a normal rhythm.
Working with the Peel Regional Paramedic Services, DDC will design, prototype and test an AED drone delivery solution using its own logistic platform. DDC will fund the initiative, which will be focused on “a customized solution that includes a depot-to-depot emergency response solution.”
“We are delighted to be working with the Region of Peel,” said Tony Di Benedetto, CEO of Drone Delivery Canada, in a press release. “We are the only drone delivery company in Canada to successfully test and achieve Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) testing. With this achievement, now, more than ever, we are ready to explore how our technology could augment Peel Regional Paramedic Services’ AED program.”
Currently, the Region of Peel is home to more than 1.4 million people and around 143,000 businesses in the cities of Brampton and Mississauga and the Town of Caledon.
According to Peel Paramedics’ official website, the region also has:
- More than 110,000 emergencies each year
- More than 500 employed paramedics
- Three reporting stations and 15 satellite stations
- Paramedics in 55 ambulances and eight Rapid Response Units
Drone Delivery Canada is based in Vaughan, Ontario and focuses on the development and implementation of a drone logistics platform intended for use by government and corporate organization. The company is currently exploring options for broader commercialization.
Recently, DDC appointed tech investment analyst Michael Urlocker as vice-president of strategic partnerships.
