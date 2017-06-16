News
Outgoing CRTC Chairman Blais: ‘I’ve done what I set out to do’

Jun 16, 2017

11:59 AM EDT

18 comments

Jean-Pierre Blais

The outspoken and sometimes controversial chairman of Canada’s telecom regulator, Jean-Pierre Blais addressed his staff for the last time today, reflecting on the five years he spent with the CRTC and the commission’s achievements under his leadership.

The chairman also explained why he had no intention of continuing at his post, stating: “I haven’t applied because I’ve done what I set out to do five years ago: to put the CRTC back on the path of building trust with Canadians and developing a world-class communication system with Canadians at its centre.”

Blais — known for his strong pro-net neutrality stance and the introduction of a Wireless Code of Conduct that enforced consumer-friendly rules that resulted in a steep decrease in consumer complaints, among other things — looked back to his vision for the CRTC when entered the post of chairman five years ago.

“In 2017, I see the CRTC as an institution that is trusted by Canadians. They trust us to ensure that Canada maintains and develops a world-class communication system,” Blais recalled saying, adding later: “That’s the vision I put forward. And it’s exactly what we did.”

Blais notes that during his time there, the CRTC imagined new approaches to consultations and by doing so, “greatly expanded and diversified” the public record upon which decisions were made.

Blais told his staff that their work hadn’t gone unnoticed, either, noting that many from his organization had won prizes for the work they did, and that other government organizations have followed the CRTC’s lead.

The chairman also noted that during his time with the CRTC, they discovered that old methods of doing business — particularly on the broadcast side — mattered less and less during the era of internet.

Accordingly, broadband internet has been an area that the commission focused on during his term, one of the most significant highlights being the commission’s decision to make broadband internet a basic telecommunications service.

“Enabling access to broadband and shaping the way in which that technology is brought to, and used by, consumers was a recurring theme during the last five years,” said Blais.

“It was the reason for our decisions on net neutrality, on basic telecommunications services, and even the decision we released earlier yesterday on the review of the wireless code.”

Blais says he regarded reviewing the Wireless Code as an essential task before leaving.

“To leave any earlier — prior to our decision on the review of the wireless code — would have been to leave a job unfinished. Yesterday’s decision lays that capstone. It’s the final reward of a job done well.”

He capped his speech by referring to a figure of Merlin in his office, a character from Arthurian legend that experiences time backwards.

“His presence kept me focused on my vision. After all, he already knew that we would achieve it together.”

Blais took over from his predecessor Konrad von Finckenstein in 2012. It is as yet unclear who will follow in Blais’ footsteps and lead the CRTC further into the digital age.

Comments

  • bigshynepo

    This guy did a pretty good job to be honest, hopefully his replacement has Canadian consumers in their best interests too.

    • will

      If the Big 3 not already have his replacement in their pocket.

    • Victor Creed

      His replacement will undoubtedly be a “former” high ranking Big 3 employee. CRTC is still a joke and should be removed.

    • It’s Me

      Well, he has was certainly better than von Finckenstein (what an apt name).

    • Do Do

      lmfao, He did a great job for corporations and NOTHING for consumers, except talk.

    • bigshynepo

      I’d debate that and win, but I’m guessing facts don’t sit well with you anyways.

    • Do Do

      “Win”

      What you win? LMAO

    • bigshynepo

      …The debate?
      If you couldn’t figure that one out, you better go back to school.

    • Do Do

      go back to school to become a snowflake that starts frothing at the mouth when someone expresses an opinion I don’t agree with? No I’ll leave that to you and the point “I” was making you wouldn’t actually “win” anything, including the debate, there is no debate, and you expressed no facts because they will all be shot down, at which point you’ll start having a fit.

    • bigshynepo

      Yikes, you should be evaluated by a medical professional.

    • Do Do

      Yup, you’re very clever, I’m sure you would have “won” a debate about something.

  • dsdmtom

    Good to see Rose Behar on this file! Also congratulations on the work you do, Rose. Sad Nova Scotia had to lose you. I’m still giving legislators an earful every time they want to hear how to retain young, talented folks like yourself.

  • Do Do

    “Blais” If your plan was to show yourself as a corporate shill, then job well done, you pile of human garbage. You can drop dead also, filth.

    • Damn what did the guy do? Kill your mom or something?

    • Do Do

      No, if he had done that I’d be upset with him, I’m simply expressing how I feel about someone put in a position where he can actually help people and does NOTHING except give clever talk and fake rules. He brings in rules that have loop holes purposely left in so that corporations can take advantage of consumers and the CRTC comes out smelling like roses. Well I see it as them working together. Write the rules this way or that way so that we can get around it this way and that way. It’s all a big game and we’re the suckers always on the losing end.

    • ElNad

      You must be too young to remember the Konrad von Finckenstein years. That guy was an ex-Bell employee and was bad for consumers. Blais almost have a perfect score. No more 3 years contracts, Net neutrality protection, unlock fee and unlocked phones removed (yesterday), independant ISPs paying 1/8 of the price from before for broadband.

      What do you want more? Let me guess, the same services for the same price as in France where 50 millions people live in a country the third in size of the Québec province?

      I know, I know, don’t feed the trolls, but I really would like to know what Blais did to be called a corporate shill. The Big Three brought the CRTC to court to undo some rulings from “Blais” and lost.

    • Do Do

      I’m also too young to remember Hitler, that doesn’t mean I should think Saddam Hussein is a good guy, and no I’m not comparing Blais to Hussein.

      “No more 3 years contracts”
      but written in a way that allowed the carriers to bump up the prices FAR greater than the amount they claimed to lose. I believe “it’s me” did the math and showed the prices shouldn’t have gone up more than $10 or less.

      “Net neutrality protection”
      Great, you think that’s going to stick? We’ll see.

      “unlock fee and unlocked phones removed (yesterday),”
      and why wasn’t that stopped on day 1? Because he couldn’t care less that they were charging people $50 for no reason, because he’s there for the corporations It was a crime IMO.

      “independant ISPs paying 1/8 of the price from before for broadband”
      and yet still it’s like we don’t have competition, I wonder why that is? I’ll tell you because they’ve done nothing to encourage real competition, just smoke and mirror illusions.

      What I want is a consumer advocate in that job not a corporate shill.
      There’s collusion going on, the government has admitted as much, there could be laws brought in to protect us but they don’t do a single thing.

      oh, and as far as “trolls” goes, make sure you wish him a happy father’s day. For a second I thought, oh, someone who doesn’t agree with me and can manage to put a response together without juvenile name calling. I was wrong.

  • Benoit Bourdua

    I’m going to miss him. He leaves a legacy of consumer-friendly and forward-looking decisions that benefit consumers… something very uncomon in CRTC’s history.

    I definitely enjoyed his 5 year mandate. Something quite baffling, I’ve never sad about a public servant before.