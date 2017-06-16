Apple publicly files for ‘HomePod’ trademark in Canada

News
Though Apple first made a secret trademark filing for its upcoming IoT high-end speaker, the HomePod, back in May in Liechtenstein, a country that sits between Austria and Switzerland, the company has now made its first public filing for the speaker in Canada.

The trademark filing, which was made on June 5th following the tech giant’s WWDC keynote in San Jose, California, covers products like “audio speakers,” “audio amplifiers” and receivers, including “controlling and monitoring consumer electronics devices, lighting, appliances, thermostats, heating and air conditioning systems, alarm and home security and surveillance systems, smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.”

The full filing, originally uncovered by PatentlyApple, can be found below:

“Audio speakers; audio amplifiers and receivers; music digital audio players and recorders; sound recording and reproducing apparatus; microphones; voice recording apparatuses, namely, digital voice recorders; voice recording and recognition apparatuses, namely, microphones for receiving voice data; radios, radio transmitters, and radio receivers; wireless communication devices for voice or data transmission; digital audio and digital video players and recorders; wireless communication devices for the transmission of voice, data, images, audio, video, and multimedia content; computer hardware for playing, organizing, downloading, transmitting, manipulating and reviewing audio files and media files; electronic devices capable of providing access to the Internet and for the sending, receiving, and storing of telephone calls, electronic mail, and other digital data; voice-controlled smart audio speakers with virtual personal assistant capabilities; personal digital assistant; electronic voice command and recognition and remote control apparatus and devices for controlling and monitoring consumer electronics devices, lighting, appliances, thermostats, heating and air conditioning systems, alarm and home security and surveillance systems, smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, door and window locks and latches, and home automation systems; network communication apparatus; remote controls; accessories for smart audio speakers.”

Apple’s A8-powered HomePod is coming “later this year” to the U.S., U.K. and Australia, with a launch in other regions, presumably including Canada, at some point in 2018.

The HomePod is currently listed at $349 USD (about $470 CAD), putting its price significantly above the Amazon Echo and Google Home.

Source: Patently Apple

Via: iPhoneinCanada

Comments

  • Graison Swaan

    You’re better off with a sonos play1.

    • ciderrules

      Thanks for the laugh. The HomePod is already significantly better than the Play 3, let alone a Play 1.

    • Graison Swaan

      I didn’t realize you’ve tested them both extensively, i look forward to your upcoming review.

    • Brad Fortin

      Every single reviewer who’s heard the HomePod has agreed that it handily beats the Sonos Play 3 in sound quality, being closer in quality to the Sonos Play 5, and that it makes the Amazon Echo sound like a toy.

    • ciderrules

      Beat me to it. Sonos should be worried. They are a premium small speaker and the types of people who would pay extra for a Sonos (over the umpteen other cheap speakers out there) are also the people who would buy a HomePod.

      Except the HomePod sounds better at the same price level AND includes an assistant.

    • Brad Fortin

      Sonos shouldn’t necessarily be worried, but this should at least encourage them to up their game. I look forward to the competition, it’ll lead to better quality speakers for everyone, even those who can’t afford a HomePod or Sonos.

    • Smanny

      If you really want great sound, then if you already own a beats pill, or some other great sounding Bluetooth stereo speakers. Then pair the Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, or Google Home for a fraction of what Apple is asking at $470, and you save money, plus you get a smarter and more robust AI Assistant.

    • Brad Fortin

      But if you don’t already own a great-sounding speaker you’re going to be spending more by buying both the lady-in-a-cylinder and a great-sounding speaker to pair it with, whereas the HomePod has both. The HomePod is good for people who haven’t invested in those things yet.

    • Eluder

      Comparing it to an Echo is pointless when the Homepod costs nearly 3 times of the Echo. Sound quality isn’t the only important aspect of Homepod, it’s the assistant, and if Siri on there is anything like it is on my iPhone 7 Plus then it will be a big failure as it is by far the worst assistant of them all (I’ve got Google Home and Echo Dots at home). Apple has a ton of ground to make up on the digital assistant space before it can compete with Amazon or Google from this standpoint. I also have a Sonos Play 5 and though it sounds good, it’s overpriced, so I don’t expect the Homepod to sound special, especially for the money.

    • Brad Fortin

      To focus on the assistant is to miss the point. The assistant is a feature of the product, but the product is a speaker first and foremost. Don’t miss the forest for the trees.

      I encourage you to read Neil Cybart’s HomePod article on Above Avalon to learn more about how well the speaker actually performs as a speaker, and how Siri is just icing on the metaphorical smart speaker cake.

  • jay

    sound quality? do not see anyone listen to them and wow they blow me away for 500$. i have a beats pill that i bought three years ago for 99$ they sound ok for me. it has a 3.5 headphone jack and NFC plus bluetooth. now i have to spend 500$ for a speaker with sir which is useless tome

    • It’s Me

      You sound upset. But it doesn’t seem you are the target customers so don’t be too upset.