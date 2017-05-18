BlackBerry KEYone pre-orders go live in Canada

TCL Communications, the company now leading most of the charge for BlackBerry devices globally, stated the KEYone is seeing a great deal of interest and that the company is taking a “patient approach” to its sales forecasting.
The KEYone brings back the physical QWERTY keyboard that loyal BlackBerry users adore, which we praised in our review. As previously reported, Canadians can pre-order the device starting today at Rogers, with Bell, Bell MTS, SaskTel, and Telus slated to go live with pre-orders at a later time.
The KEYone can cost anywhere between $0 and $200 depending on the two-year plan consumers go with. Rogers has listed the no-term contract price at $679.99, while Bell and Bell MTS is selling the KEYone for $699.99.
The KEYone will officially launch in Canada on May 31st.
Comments
