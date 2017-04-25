Fitbit investigating report of exploding Flex 2 in the United States

Fitbit says it’s investigating a reported incident related to its Flex 2 fitness tracker exploding on a Wisconsin woman last Tuesday.
The woman, Dina Mitchell, told a TV station that while reading, “the bracelet melted and I got pieces of plastic burned into my arm… I’m going to have a scar from this probably. Can you imagine what it would do to a child?” The Aurora Health Care hospital in Wisconsin confirmed to USA Today that Mitchell was treated at one of its urgent care facilities for second-degree burns.
In an e-mail sent to USA Today, Fitbit said that it has spoken with Mitchell and looking into the matter.
“Fitbit products are designed and produced in accordance with strict standards and undergo extensive internal and external testing to ensure the safety of our users,” the company noted in the e-mail.
Fitbit added that it is “not aware of any other complaints of this nature and see no reason for people to stop wearing their Flex 2.”
While this case may be reminiscent of Samsung’s infamous Galaxy Note 7 overheating battery issues, experts say it’s too early to compare the two.
Joseph Wittine, an analyst with Longbow Research, told USA Today that he doesn’t see the Fitbit report to be the same as “the Samsung moment,” and instead is viewing the whole story with “some element of skepticism.”
IDC research manager for wearables, Ramon Llamas, also told USA Today that people should “be patient with the process,” although he said he’s “eager” to see what the investigation uncovers.
In Canada, the Fitbit Flex 2 retails for $129.95, with MobileSyrup saying it’s a simple but solid beginner’s fitness device in our review.
In other Fitbit news, the more premium Alta HR band is now available; for more information, check out MobileSyrup‘s review.
Via: USA Today
Comments