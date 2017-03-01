Reviews
Nintendo Switch Review: Forward looking, but not ready today

Mar 1, 2017

9:00 AM EDT

98 comments

Nintendo Switch sitting on the ground with Joy-cons

The Pros

  • Handheld-home console hybrid is compelling
  • Build quality is impressive
  • The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild is amazing

The Cons

  • Launch titles are not great
  • It's expensive at $400 CAD
  • Battery life is less than stellar

In many ways, the Nintendo Switch reminds me of the first iPhone.

Back in 2007, Apple’s original smartphone featured fascinating, compelling technology that held a vast amount of potential. At launch, however — a friend of mine imported an iPhone from the U.S. before the iPhone 3G came to Canada — there really wasn’t much you could do with what was arguably the world’s first smartphone.

I feel the same way about Nintendo’s Switch. It’s the company’s best-looking console to date. The system’s Joy-con controllers, despite my initial concerns about build quality, feel solid, though they are a little small for people like myself with larger hands. I also haven’t experience the issue some are reporting related to the left Joy-Con losing sync with the Switch.

Even the utility of sliding the Joy-cons off the tablet works exactly as Nintendo advertised. The positives continue: The Switch’s operating system is snappy, responsive and easy to navigate. The return to cartridges is a nostalgic blast from the past and to my surprise, the Switch’s alternative Pro Controller gamepad, may go down as my favourite controller of all time (next to the Xbox One Elite gamepad, of course).

Nintendo Switch on carpet

There are a lot of things to like about Nintendo’s new console. In fact, I’d even go so far as to say that I find it more compelling than the Xbox One and PS4 because of its handheld-console hybrid capability.

The Switch, however, is far from perfect and some of its most significant issues will likely be substantial enough to deter many from buying it, at least at launch.

Some of the Wii U’s issues remain

Nintendo Swtich Joy-Con controllers

When I reviewed the Wii U back in 2012, I was optimistic about the console and Nintendo’s future. The system’s launch line-up was lacklustre, but a variety of third-party developers pledged to support the console. When almost all those developers ditched the Wii U in favour of the more powerful and versatile Xbox One and PlayStation 4 roughly a year later, only core Nintendo franchises remained on the system, with releases sometimes trickling out months apart in the system’s twilight years.

While it’s impossible to know for sure if the Switch will find itself in the same situation, the warning signs are certainly there. We haven’t seen the final benchmarks, but early impressions indicate the console will likely have difficulty running most cross-platform Xbox One and PlayStation 4 games thanks to its ‘custom’ Nvidia Tegra processor. This could, just like what happened with the Wii U, Nintendo 64, Gamecube and even the Wii towards the end of its life cycle, result in an eventual lack of third-party titles. Developers will need to pare down the experience their games offer visually to get them to run on the Switch. Unfortunately, this is a step some video game creators (and players) may not be willing t0 take.

Nintendo Switch UI

The system is also launching with a lacklustre line-up of titles, with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild being the only real marquee, stand-out game. Third-party offerings are scarce at launch with Konami’s Super Bomber Man R and Square Enix’s I Am Setsuna — which I haven’t been able to play because review copies weren’t sent out in time to hit the Switch’s embargo — being the only notable titles.

There are some interesting eShop-exclusive titles set to be available at launch, including  Shovel Knight and Snipperclips, but given the fact that Nintendo’s online services aren’t active prior the console’s official release on March 3rd, I haven’t been able to get my hands on those titles either.

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild and 1-2 Switch

1-2 Switch, the only other game beyond Breath of the Wild I’ve been able to try, is an interesting experiment, but quickly becomes repetitive and uninteresting after a few hours. However, it’s difficult to deny that milking a virtual cow, complete with the Joy-con’s unique rumble sensation (Nintendo calls this HD Rumble), isn’t a hilarious experience.

All in, the only system selling at launch is Breath of the Wild. Some would argue Zelda is all Nintendo needs to convince people to buy the Switch, and they’re likely not wrong. The game is very good and pushes the Zelda franchise forward in a much-needed way. That said, it’s important to point out that Breath of the Wild is also coming out on Nintendo’s previous console, the Wii U.

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Grip and Pro Controller

Still, I can’t shake the feeling the Switch is launching as an incomplete system, with Nintendo offering fans the enticing promise that more games are coming, particularly indie titles, and that their other questions surrounding the console, will be answered soon.

eShop transfers and online play?

Nintendo Switch on table

Two of the most significant issues surrounding the Switch’s release are whether the console will allow players to transfer eShop purchases from the Wii and Wii U to the Switch. Nintendo has remained silent on the subject, as well as when Virtual Console functionality, allowing retro games to be played on the system, will finally arrive.

These are two features that should be included with the system at launch, especially virtual console downloads. The Switch and its Joy-cons are perfectly suited for retro video games ranging from any era in Nintendo’s history and it’s a shame the system is launching without some form of throwback functionality.

Nintendo Switch on table with kickstand

It’s also bizarre that just days away from the Switch’s release, we still don’t know exactly how online play will work. Nintendo has alluded to the fact that chat will be handled through a dedicated Android and iOS app, but that some form of communication will be present on the console as well. Unfortunately, the Japanese gaming giant has never really given a solid answer regarding its online plans for the Switch.

With the Switch’s release date just days away, it’s baffling so little is still known about many of the console’s features. It’s also important to note that this isn’t an issue I’ve encountered before with past console launches.

On-the-go gaming is a dream come true

Nintendo Switch in dock

If Nintendo’s lofty ambitions for the Switch pan out, however, it could go down as one of my favourite game console ever. The ability to start playing a game on my television via the console’s easy-to-use USB-C dock that hooks into a TV or receiver via HDMI, and instantly continue playing the game where ever I want on the Switch’s tablet, is very compelling to me. The Switch’s USB-C port also allows the tablet portion of the device, as well as the Joy-cons, to be charged via the system’s AC adapter.

This means if my partner is using the TV, I can pop the Switch off its dock and continue playing from anywhere in my apartment. I can even start a game in the morning before work, continue that experience on the street car on my way in, get in a few minutes of Zelda during lunch, and then jump back into Hyrule on my way home.

For someone like myself who’s always traveling, whether it’s on a press trip or during my lengthy commute, the Switch is a dream come true. In fact, as a child I imagined a Nintendo console that would have worked a lot like the Switch. In illegible pencil crayon scribbles, I drew a system that could be played on the tiny television in my room, but also anywhere else I wanted — unfortunately, I don’t have the diagram to prove I came up with the idea first anymore.

The fact that the Switch’s tablet only features a 1280 x 720 pixel resolution and not 1920 x 1080 pixels like most smartphones and tablets, could be a significant issue for some. While I find the lack of a 1080p display disappointing, it’s far from a deal breaker. For example, Breath of the Wild still looks great running on the Switch’s 720p display. It is worth mentioning that under direct sunlight, the Switch’s display is difficult to see.

It’s also likely that Nintendo wanted to limit the tablet’s resolution to save battery life, which measures in at just three hours when playing graphically intense games like Zelda. With other titles like 1-2 Switch, the console seems to last considerably longer. The console’s Kickstand is also flimsy, difficult to use and in more than a few instances, it inadvertently popped out of the back of the Switch when using it in tablet mode.

Nintendo is selling a promise

With the Switch, Nintendo is essentially selling a $400 promise. The console has issues, including what will likely be an underpowered processor, a possible lack of third-party support — though Nintendo claims to have 50 developers and publishers on board with the console already — and a minuscule 32GB of internal storage. Get ready to buy a MicroSD card if you're planning on downloading games digitally. The overarching, take-a-console-experience-with-you-anywhere direction of the Switch, however, is just too compelling for me to not be excited about.

For some, The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild will be more than enough reason to pick up the console. Despite its slow-down issues, draw distance problems and the disappointment that it doesn't look great running on a television, I expect the latest entry in the Zelda franchise to sit at the top of most game critic's game of the year list come January this year.

For everyone else, however, waiting until Christmas 2017 as well as to see what the Switch's Virtual Console and online multiplayer features actually look like, is a more sensible plan of action.

Note: As Nintendo adds more features to the Switch we'll update this review and the score our overall score accordingly.

"It's Nintendo's best-looking console to date"                                                                                                                                                                                                        7.5/10

Comments

  • cantbanthisguy

    We are in the era of companies releasing beta products and having the masses do the final testing for them, much to our frustration of course.

    • Rev0lver

      I don’t know why Nintendo didn’t just wait six months to release this with everything working properly.

      Aww well. I’ll still be able to play Breath of the Wild on the Wii U and wait for the switch to have a price drop.

    • Investor pressure I imagine was the main factor, especially since the Wii U has been dead in the water for a few months now.

    • AMB_07

      Actually in Japan there’s a big spring holiday coming up and generally many game companies aim to release their games before that holiday because many people buy games then. Since portables are a huge market there, I think Nintendo aimed to release it now ahead of the holiday to take advantage of those sales.

    • Good point. This is probably very true!

    • hardy83

      Get it out before the fiscal year end to boost sales consider Christmas was probably terrible for them.
      Obviously it would’ve been smarter to wait until the fall and release it with more games and services, a better OS and possibly better hardware, but investors would flip if their fiscal year was terrible, which it probably was because of bad Wii U sales.

      Best thing is to probably wait until the OS updates to have actual functionality, and bundled systems show up. Or even get the gen 2 of the system that’ll inevitably come out.

  • Shogun

    Funny. Didn’t you say in a previous review of this unit that the build quality felt cheap? It sure looks cheap.

    • AMB_07

      Anyone who’s had their hands on the system said that it doesn’t feel cheap at all.

    • Shogun

      Just pointing out that Patrick made a comment to that effect before. Now he seems to be saying otherwise. Anyways, this is DOA any which way you slice it.

    • AMB_07

      What’s DOA? The Switch?

    • Shogun

      Yup

    • AMB_07

      Why, might I ask?

    • TrainAss

      It’s cool to hate on Nintendo and everything they do. People have been saying they’re doomed to die for decades now. Hell, someone found a post from before the NES was even launched saying that Nintendo is a dead company.

    • AMB_07

      I know. All the cool kids kept telling me that Nintendo is dead. Meanwhile I enjoyed all of my Nintendo consoles.

    • TrainAss

      Dead on Arrival. More of the “NIntendoomed” talk that everyone seems so fond of. Yet Nintendo is still here.

    • AMB_07

      Nintendo. Dead since 1996.

    • I’d disagree there. I have colleagues in the industry that tried it out at the preview event in Toronto and said that the Switch felt cheap and still hold that opinion today.

    • AMB_07

      I don’t know what they’re comparing it to, let’s all remember that the unit is 300$ USD and that even the PS4/XBONE feel ”cheap” to some extent. But by all accounts from people in the VG industry (kotaku, Polygon, The Verge, etc.), they all seem to think that it isn’t cheap. BUT they are comparing it to WiiU’s gamepad which looks like a fisher-price toy in comparison according to them.

    • Rev0lver

      Probably a pre production unit.

    • Nope. This was a retail Switch. When we review a pre-production unit of any console, we always make a note of it in the review.

    • I did. After spending more time with the console, I changed my mind (I talk about it in the review).

    • AMB_07

      Have you also changed your mind on the launch games? Because, I mean, you say that launch games are not great and that BoTW is amazing so I’m a bit confused lol.

    • Shogun

      I doubt it. The launch games are bad really

    • AMB_07

      Zelda sure doesn’t look bad. Maybe you mean the selection is a bit meager? I can agree to that.

    • Shogun

      Yes the selection is poor at this point especially considering how expensive this unit is

    • AMB_07

      The price does kinda suck. That’s the conversion rate for ya!

    • Jason

      As he mentioned in the article, and i have seen other reviews state the same, BoTW seems to look and preform better as a handheld than when hooked up to the TV (Looks sharper as a 720 than 1080, better frame rate etc). He still states it is a beautiful game and the best of the launch titles, but also that it is the only title worth getting now.

      Most launches have that one or two and a lot of filler, so really, nothing new there. Just need to see how fast nintendo can get some more anticipated games out. BoTW will only hold people attention for so long

    • monkeymo

      it actually runs at 900p when docked and it has stuttering issues at that resolution….

    • There’s nothing really to be confused about. Breath of the Wild is amazing despite its graphical and technical issues, but it is basically the Switch’s entire launch line-up.

    • AMB_07

      So wait…. I feel that you mean the Switch doesn’t have a diverse or large enough selection for its launch, which I won’t debate because yes let’s all face it Zelda BoTW is THE game and the rest don’t truly compare.

      But your wording on the header suggests that the games themselves are not good and from the review I see you’ve played only two of them. Sorry for nitpicking but shouldn’t the wording be clearer?

    • I played what I was provided with. I’ve gotten my hands on more launch games since this review went live and…. let’s just say they aren’t the greatest.

    • AMB_07

      Have you played Fast RMX? I’m kinda curious about that game.

    • jplunks

      Your attempts are cheap

  • MoYeung

    A bit too soon to predict third-party support abandoning Switch?!

    I don’t mean original titles… For example, “i am setsuna” is also on PS4, PS Vita and Windows PC.

    • When the N64, Gamecube, Wii (later in life) and the Wii U, all experienced third-party support issues, I’d definitely disagree there, especially when the Switch is set up to suffer from the same problems.

    • MoYeung

      I understand what you mean.

      When I said too soon, I meant today is only March 1st. “Official release date” is March 3rd, at least give it a few months…

    • Definitely. My point is that on day-one, the Switch doesn’t have much to offer.

  • Skeletor

    His first paragraph references Apple, you don’t need to read more to know this is a biased review. If they had removed the Nintendo logo and replaced with Apple, he would be jizzing his pants right now.

    • gommer strike

      But it says a lot if a person sees the word “Apple” and that’s all it takes to instantly dismiss the article as a biased one. I saw it too but it was forgotten as quickly as I had read it. The only thing I’ll say here though, is that I didn’t get any new information on the Switch that I didn’t already know from weeks ago.

    • Fair point, but that’s because there really isn’t much more to say about the console at this point. I’m planning to update the review and write a separate story as more features rollout, but as it stands right now, this is what the Switch is right now.

    • I think if you actually look at the context of how I’m comparing the Switch to the iPhone, you’ll see it’s a very fair comparison.

    • Skeletor

      I don’t care, we already read your biased hands-on and you exposed your bias to Apple in that article. Nothing different in this review. Same unsubstantiated criticisms filled with personal opinion instead of merits of the machine itself.

    • You’re certainly entitled to your own opinion, but I don’t think you understand what a review actually is.

      A review is inherently the writer’s opinion on a product. Comparing the launch of the iPhone to the release of the Switch doesn’t demonstrate any sort of bias, it just places Nintendo’s new system in the broader context of the tech industry.

    • Skeletor

      It demonstrates limited knowledge about game industry and your lack of expertise in this field. Go review apple products, leave gaming section to a REAL gamer.

      And apple is not “broader tech industry”, just a tech company that sells overpriced junk.

    • Jason

      speaking of Biased views…

    • To put this review in perspective, I reviewed video games and consoles at Postmedia and the National Post, as well as a variety of other publications, for approximately six years before making the exciting jump to MobileSyrup.

      I know where you’re coming from with this perspective on Apple’s products and I know this is an opinion many of our readers hold, but to ignore the company’s influence on the industry is a bias in itself.

    • Skeletor

      So when the next iPhone comes out, will you compare it with 3DS, Switch? Yes, that’s how ridiculous your argument sounds.

  • Trim Dose

    yeah a “console” o_O

  • gommer strike

    So basically there is no new news regarding the Switch.

    I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again. I don’t buy consoles just for their own sake. The determining factor is the games and online support. The Wii U’s online system was pretty crappy(sheesh just to add someone to your friends list requires a whole series of steps? sheesh Nintendo).

    It’s better to just assume that your old library ain’t coming over to the Switch. So don’t sell off that 3DS, Wii U or whatever it is you own before getting the Switch.

  • Richard Sauve

    32 gigs of storage? BAHAHAHA! That’s insane!

    • And supports up to 2TB micro sd cards. Plus, I think a lot of people will be buying their games on cartridges, meaning the internal memory is barely used at all.

    • The issue is 2TB cards are still really expensive. Even picking up a 100GB card will run you about $60 to $70.

    • Well, 2TB cards also don’t exist yet. But either way, anyone who is planning on buying physical releases won’t have any internal storage issues for a while. My Wii U only has 32gb internal, but even updates/DLC for 30 physical games I have a few gb left over.

    • I think 2TB cards have been revealed, they’re just not on store shelves yet, no? I remember reading about that storage size coming out at some point, though I could be wrong.

    • Not in micro yet, just full size sd.

    • jplunks

      Again, People do not do there research when they want to crap on Nintendo.
      I guess you guys dont realize that the games are using Carts/Cartridges, meaning they do not need to be installed on the console like Xbox and PS requires you too. That is why they ship with 500GB/1TB. The Switch does not download anything.
      The only problem are people that want to buy digital only and at that point they would need and SD. No different then those who have 500GB and buy an external HDD to store more games.

  • JD

    “Friend of mine imported an iPhone from the U.S. before the iPhone 3G
    came to Canada — there really wasn’t much you could do with what was
    arguably the world’s first smartphone” – WTFFFFFFF?!
    That alone makes me dismiss everything you write O’Rouke. Seriously.
    However I read the review and it confirms what I already thought. To Nintendo My thoughts are: Why? What? I don’t even know…. When you have the 3DS in the portable space, the rest of the market of the other market has more firepower than you…
    I’m not even getting in to Nintendo’s love of Geolocking stuff and not moving with the “online” “Global market”.
    This is like Bringing the NGage to a gunfight.

    • I’ll break it down for you:

      1. The vibrant app Store ecosystem we have today did not exist when the iPhone 3G launched back in 2008. There were a handful of apps, mostly proprietary Apple-developed apps, and little else.

      2. Many of the iOS features we use today on a daily basis didn’t exist when the phone launched.

      This is where my comparison between the iPhone and the Switch stems from. Also, if you think the 3DS was a failure, then you must not follow the video game industry very closely. Despite the popularity of mobile gaming, the 3DS continues to sell well.

    • Skeletor

      Again Apple comparison, not even in the same industry.

      Might as well compare motorcycles with Ferrari’s.

    • Apple competes directly with Nintendo in the portable gaming space.

      This is why DS sales have been on a steady decline since the rise of mobile gaming and a big reason why Nintendo went with the handheld-home console hybrid direction for the Switch.

    • JD

      Aw I hit a nerve. I can see why. Everyone in your life must have told you you were special and never criticized your work. Which I standby is a disservice to the rest of the better critical writers on MS.
      I never said the 3DS was a failure, the point I made was why would Nintendo release something that could in ways compete directly against it for significantly more money not to mention the 3DS has a better game library.

    • No nerves are ever hit and criticism is always welcome here at MobileSyrup. Just responding to your comment in a constructive way and doing my best to explain my thought process behind that portion of the story. 🙂

    • Tyson Graham

      Rational anti venomous replies like this give me hope for humanity

  • Malik2k1

    Great review Patrick. I for one appreciate the comparison between the first generation iPhone and its lack of what now makes the iOS ecosystem compelling. The parallel you’ve drawn hits the nail on the head with a device like this. As long as Nintendo focuses on enhancing the experience with frequent system updates and features, I can see the device being a compelling buy for many by the end of the year. Let’s not forget that many of the launch titles (yes I know there’s not much) weren’t really built from the ground up for this device so any performance issues with Zelda dont accurately reflect what the system is capable of. I’d be more inclined to worry if Mario has performance issues at the end of the year.

    Although I don’t disagree that Nintendo is selling us on the promise of a great future, I’m a bit more optimistic this time around that Nintendo has a much better idea of what they’re doing with this device and it’s features. The response to this device is definitely Mixed but it draws parallel to the launch of the original DS where many wrote off the system as being under powered and cheap looking yet the device sold well and laid the foundation for many iterations of the platform.

    I’ve got my system pre ordered and I’m excited by the idea of on the go “console” gaming. It’s a step up from any of the smaller experiences we see on tablets and phones and if Nintendo goes the way of iterative annual hardware upgrades (updated tablet hardware), I believe the system could have an extremely long life.

    I do hope they have a plan to integrate “apps” onto the system as it would make the device even more compelling for individuals who could get a “gaming tablet” for a fraction of the price of an iPad mini.

    There’s a lot to be excited for with this device and I hope they’re able to pull this but there will always be skeptics who are more than welcome to their opinion but I think we’d need a good year before writing this device off completely!

    Once again, kudos! I hope you’re enjoying your switch and look forward to your updated article and future coverage!

    • I’m glad you enjoyed it! I think the Switch has much more of a chance than the Wii U. Here’s hoping Nintendo is able to turn it into something great in the next few months.

    • Malik2k1

      +1 to the hope! Having Switch in hand now, I’m more than happy with my previous statement and can’t wait to see what Nintendo has in store for the future!

  • meister

    No Bluetooth support for headphones when this thing is hoping people would take it along to play while they commute is mind boggling.

  • Acco

    Well Patrick, I feel my healthy dose of skepticism was well warranted about its computing power from 2 months ago. 🙂

    But, as stated, it is a different type of device than a traditional console, so, if a person enjoys that, by all means. I’m not gonna stop em, nor would I have the power to do so. n.n

  • Matt

    I want to like the Switch, but underpowered and overpriced? Nintendo, we’ve had this dance already.

  • Ricky Bobby

    Mind boggling how people are criticizing the launch lineup. The PS4 games lineup launch wasn’t impressive and XBox One had Forza Motorsport.

    How many console launches had a potential GOTY candidate this early…?

    • monkeymo

      What do you play after that GOTY, that’s the problem with Nintendo, you have nothing really to play besides Nintendo games and some JRPGs

  • Bob Loblaw

    I love seeing nintendo fanboys cry

  • Kickside01

    OK, so I have now played the switch with the family for a weekend and here are my thoughts…..Wow. honestly my whole family loves it. We have Zelda , 1 2 switch and sniper clips. I was nervous coming in to it and it’s funny to hear people tear it apart when they aren’t Nintendo’s demographic. If you like the Nintendo franchise then buy it! It’s well worth the money and has far more innovation than my ps4. If you don’t like Nintendo then just stick to your ps4 or Xbox 1…..+1 to Nintendo on the switch!!!

    • monkeymo

      No one is complaining about the games, its just $480 before taxes to play Zelda is kind of ridiculous

    • Kickside01

      In your opinion….

    • jplunks

      Well what about when you want to play a Sony Exclusive or Xbox Halo game? $400 minimum plus $80 for the game. How is that any different?
      Also, $480 is in CAD. PS4 Pro is $499 + $80 for the game and is a more powerful unit then the PS4 and no one flinches. Switch is $100 less for a Console/Portable system and every one goes nuts

    • monkeymo

      Not the same really, with nintendo’s record of 3rd party support we’ll see some support for year 1 and then instantly vanish if the console does not set the sales on fire. Im not spending $400 for a console that i will play one game, then put it away and wait till the next nintendo game 9 months later.

      The xbox and ps4 at launch had 3rd party support and a lot of it, at least you knew that their were a ton of games coming soon, and in the future. With Nintendo its a crap shoot.

    • jplunks

      This in incorrect information.
      The PS4 had at least 8 titles at launch not including Sports titles that were remastered/ports of PS3 games. PS4 had NO new games at launch.
      If you are going to knock NIntendo for “only” having 1 game at launch (when they’re at least 4 physical games) then you simply just want to rain on NIntendo’s parade because they are Nintendo. At least have facts before hand but again, I could just respect your opinion on preference.

    • monkeymo

      i said 3rd party, and the point still stands because nintendo has an ARM based, under powered system which will have problems porting AAA 3rd party games in the future. So after your done Zelda, your either playing an indie game on the switch that has been available on the PC for ages or you’re waiting for another 1st party Nintendo game.

      Sure the xb1 and ps4 had no GOTY type games at launch, but with the crazy amount of remakes and quick launches of other games paying day 1 wasn’t like waiting around for nothing. Nintendo has that problem.

    • jplunks

      In my opinion I believe Nintendo pushed out Zelda to get the install number base up and not rely on poor ported, delayed ported AAA games. Look at the Wii U and that line up of AAA games that was made a year ago for ps3 and 360. If dev makes games for the switch the same time they release or for the Switch then it will have a good run. Frankly, Nintendo hasn’t been known for theatrical type games in ever so I sure they are not bending over to get them on board but I’m not foolish to not understand that gamer of the current generation is what the desired genre

    • monkeymo

      They didn’t push out Zelda, they held it back, its been done for more than 6 months. Nintendo launched now in march rather than the holiday season because with all console launches, fanboys buy them day 1 not your mom and pop and stock is sold instantly, this way by the time winter rolls around they can blitz market to the parents more so with Mario launching then. Zelda oddly of Nintendo’s first party lineup, actually has historically sold worse than any Mario based game. So again this caters to more of the hardcore Nintendo following rather than the more casual Mario loving person.

      When I buy a switch its not for AAA support because they cant support it, the AAA games are down rezed, and run significantly worse on Nintendo consoles, not to mention a non-existent online infrastructure. So it becomes by default first party games only, you go tell me if you would spend $400 for a PS4 and hypothetically TLOU2 and then not expect to buy another game maybe for 6-10months. Its irrational. Ill wait next year get Zelda, get the new Mario 3d platformer included in the price for $400, heck maybe even an extra joy con ($109 in Canada…..) that’s nearly $300 in savings

    • jplunks

      Hey put Zelda on the Wii U when its a console being phased out? They tried that experiment with Twilight Princess and the Wii version sold over 7 million copies vs GameCube 1million plus. Mario is the flagship character for Nintendo like sonic was to Sega. Link and others are secondary thus more of a name brand for Nintendo to market.

      Nintendo was smart nit to launch during the holidays as the price point would be a sour spot ad the discounts would apply for Xbox and Sony vs the higher costing Switch. Time will tell how this will play out. All Nintendo needs to worry about is there 1st party games and indie titles to grow its install base. AAA dictate how well a console does by deciding to develop for the most powerful console. Imagine if Nintendo was as powerful as the ps4 or more then the Xbox? The it would just be a 3rd clone console in a race where nothing is different

