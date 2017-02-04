Google reportedly moves up release of Android Wear 2.0 to February 8

According to preeminent mobile tipster Evan Blass, Google has moved up the launch of Android Wear 2.0.
In a tweet sent out earlier today, Blass says Google will launch Android Wear 2.0 and both accompanying LG smartwatches, the Watch Sport and Watch Style, one day earlier than previously expected. The company will now launch the latest version of its smartwatch operating system on Wednesday, February 8th, instead of Thursday, February 9th as previously reported.
Update: the launch of both the watches and the platform have been moved up a day, to February 8th.
In his usual terse tweeting style, Blass doesn’t provide a reason for the scheduling change.
Google announced Android Wear 2.0 at its 2016 I/O developer conference. The company initially planned to release update last year before it decided to delay the launch into 2017. Most of the new features scheduled to arrive alongside the update aim to help lessen the dependency Android Wear smartwatches have on a user’s smartphone.
