iPad Pro coming to Canadian carriers this month

Nov 11, 2015

4:33 PM EDT

20 comments

Apple’s latest tablet, the iPad Pro, is now available to order through its online and retail stores. The 12.9-inch tablet is being marketed as a potential laptop replacement, with Apple emphasizing its productivity potential in the enterprise and education market.

Similar to previous generations of the iPad, several Canadian carriers will make space in their retail stores for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model in the coming weeks. Telus has informed us that it will release the 128GB LTE-capable iPad Pro sometime in November, but were not specific on which colours it will offer.

While Apple sells the 128GB WiFi+Cellular model for $1429 CAD, Telus plans to sell the model under its Easy Tablet program, which offers a financing model that asks for a small upfront fee along with 24 payments of $20 each month, paid off over two years.

Update: Rogers has confirmed with us that it will also make the iPad Pro within “the next couple of weeks.”

Read more: iPad Pro Review

  • neo905

    Ummm. 24 payments X $20 is $480. Since when is $1,000 a small upfront fee? Or am I missing something here?

    • Comrade Yeti

      That’s what happens when you repeat the marketing slogan without thinking

    • It’s Me

      -er

    • Elton Bello

      U rite

    • danbob333

      Not only it is not small, but it is irrelevant. Why would I need Telus to finance such a small part of the tablet?

  • david matthew

    I really like apple products, but come on, why would you pay $1500 for this? I had the surface pro 3 and it was nice but I could never get used to carrying a keyboard and i can never get use to big touchscreen tablets. Plus Microsoft is trying to one-up Apple with pricing. Their new laptop/tablet is $4,000 fully loaded. Where as you can get a fully loaded 15″ macbook pro for $3500 and add the $200 apple care, your still paying less than the Microsoft laptop/tablet. Like come on, make these things affordable I want them ;(

    • Shoey5

      Top of the line Surface book is $3500 with newer hardware

    • Tim

      the top of the line Surface Book also has 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD and runs on an 6th gen Intel Core i7. There is no comparison.

    • david matthew

      only america has the 1TB option. and if you wait a couple months apple will have a better graphics card and a better processor… so those can change. the price wont change for either of them though. (maybe a student sale but those are like $50-$100)

    • MassDeduction

      But still won’t have a touchscreen or the ability to use the screen without the base, both of which are important for my workflow. To say nothing of the ecosystem advantage to Windows over OS X. So we’re back to there being no comparison.

    • david matthew

      nah im good on windows, my friends work in real estate and they all use windows and pull their hair out because of all the problems they get. they barely download anything other than the programs they need yet viruses and blue screens are a normal thing for them. i can download all the torrents i want on my mac yet have never had a virus, if i need to use a windows app ill just use Wine. your right there is no comparison between windows and osx, osx is just better period

    • MassDeduction

      I’m typing this message on a Macbook, so I’m quite experienced with Macs. Yet, I disagree with you. If you need a touchscreen PC, for example, OS X isn’t an option at any price, let alone a better option. So, no, OS X isn’t “better period”. There are things in which it excels, and things in which it doesn’t. To suggest otherwise is fanboyism of the blindest kind.

      Viruses? Blue screen of death? It sounds like your real estate friends are using Vista, if not Windows XP. Windows 7, 8, and 10 are pretty rock solid, BSODs are extremely rare now. It’s almost impossible to get a virus unless you download and/or run something you shouldn’t. I can’t remember the last time I got a virus. A decade ago? More?

      I have no recent experience with torrenting (nor any current interest in it whatsoever) so I can’t speak to that side of the equation. In any case, all my PCs are touch (I even have a touchscreen monitor on my desktop PC), so I use Macs at work exclusively (as our POS is Mac-based) and I used PCs at home exclusively. Touch is better for some things, keyboard and mouse is better for others, and ultimately always having the choice is best. If and when Apple comes out with touchscreen Macs, then they may again be in the running for my personal use. Not until.

    • david matthew

      lol i didn’t think my comment effected you so severely as to cause you to write an essay, good luck paying an extra $500 just so you have a touch screen, which are useless unless your an artist.

    • MassDeduction

      Your comment is full of incorrect assumptions:
      – You state touchscreens are useless unless you’re an artist. Since when? A screen designed to work with a stylus is what most artists want. That’s not the same as a touchscreen. Maybe you’re making the classic mistake of assuming that everyone’s needs are the same as yours. They’re not.
      – Your comment didn’t affect me severely. Egocentric much? That wasn’t even that long a comment by my standards. Maybe you’re a slow typist? I’m not, that comment really didn’t take me a lot of time at all. Though it was long enough that you didn’t respond to all my points, I suppose.

    • david matthew

      who’s gonna pay the tax? with ontario tax the surface book is $4000 and the macbook pro is $3500

  • Shoey5

    Its a freaking iPad with a bundled keyboard and stylus at the price of a Surface Pro!

    • MassDeduction

      You mean it’s a freakin’ iPad *without* a bundled keyboard and Stylus for the price of a Surface Pro 4. 😉

  • marshallpower

    Potential laptop loll
    Lol
    Lol
    Lol

  • Jonah Emery

    No thank you, simply to expensive. I wonder because of the crappy dollar if a lot of people will be holding off on tablet and phone purchases.

