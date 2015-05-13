Reviews
PREVIOUS|

BlackBerry Leap review

May 13, 2015

2:18 PM EDT

87 comments

What does a BlackBerry look like anymore?

The Leap doesn’t look like a traditionally BlackBerry smartphone, but it is the spiritual successor to the built-in-house Z10, and the physical successor to the Foxconn-built Z3, which never made it to North America.

What we have on paper is an iterative product aimed not at the BlackBerry faithful but the business-minded, a smartphone tailor made for mass distribution. It’s cheap and inoffensive, a black rectangle with ample screen real estate and battery, a stable operating system and plenty of well-designed first-party apps.

blackberryleapreview-03694

Specs

  • BlackBerry 10.3.1
  • 5-inch 1280 x 720 pixel IPS display
  • 1.5Ghz dual-core Snapdragon S4 processor
  • 2GB RAM / 16GB internal storage
  • 2,800mAh battery
  • 8MP rear camera / 1080p video capture
  • 2MP front camera / 720p video capture
  • LTE: 1, 2, 4, 5, 7, 13, 17 (2100/1900/AWS/850/2600/700 MHz), HSPA+ 1, 2, 4, 5/6 (2100/1900/AWS/850 MHz)
  • 144 x 72.8 x 9.5mm
  • 170 grams
blackberryleapreview-5836

Design & Display

It’s not fair to say the Leap is ugly because it isn’t. It’s homely, like a well-dressed tree trunk, and it’s thick and meaty, weighing a hefty 170 grams.

That heft betrays a nondescript front, featuring a 5-inch LCD display that blends into the minimal side bezel. Like the HTC One series, the Leap is tall and slim, making it easy to palm but difficult to reach the top of the display without adjustment. As a comparison, the Leap is taller than the 5.5-inch LG G4.

The Leap’s screen surprised me with its fidelity. Bright and sharp, it is a significant upgrade over the dusky Z10 and even the Z30. Considering the Leap is half the Z10’s launch price with a display this improved shows the speed at which high quality parts trickle down to commodity prices.

blackberryleapreview-03695

Most of the screen’s issues come from uneven backlight distribution that, with dark renders, leak a prodigious amount, forming patches of grey and green on an otherwise unmarred black surface. That backlight also isn’t very powerful; it doesn’t shine bright enough to keep the screen visible in daylight.

Like most recent BlackBerry devices, the Leap has a power button on top and volume buttons on the right side, while the SIM and microSD slot are accessed from a flap on the left side. The device is not waterproof, but the access tab feels more secure than equivalents from Sony and Samsung (in the Z3 and S5, respectively). There’s also a dedicated BlackBerry Assistant button that, while music is playing, doubles as a play/pause function.

blackberryleapreview-5833

The back cover, which is not removable, features circular ridges that add both texture to the device and is one of its only “design” elements. It also works to lift the device slightly from the surface on which it lays, boosting the rear-facing speaker’s volume and timbre.

The stripe near the top features the 8MP rear camera sensor and LED flash, a module unchanged from the Z30, we’re told. The Leap is comfortable to grip, too, thanks to flat, rubberized sides that begin to curve slightly as they meet the rear cover.

There is very little traditional BlackBerry DNA in the Leap’s design, but that’s not a criticism.

blackberryleapreview-5838

Performance & Software

The Leap runs off a four year-old Snapdragon S4 chip – it was old when the Z10 launched in January 2013 – but the device doesn’t seem worse off for it. A company representative reassured me there were security-related reasons for staying with such an old chip, but the reality is that the decision to go with an older chip likely has to do more with volume pricing.

There’s nothing explicitly wrong with this implementation, but it’s clear when comparing the device to the Passport, which functions on a much newer Snapdragon 801 chip, that app loading speeds suffer the most from this conservatism. This is especially true when opening Android apps, which employ a runtime – sort of like virtual machine – that requires more horsepower than the Leap can provide.

blackberryleapreview-03698

It’s time to admit that BlackBerry 10 will never be as app-friendly as iOS or Android, despite supporting the latter’s software. Aimed at business users, the Leap does well by its email loyalists, providing what is still one of the best communication platforms in the business. And while the company’s virtual keyboard doesn’t get the same recognition as its physical one, I have to praise its intelligence; the autocorrect algorithms, which learn what words you type and suggests them above the letters for easy selection, are fantastic. I feel more confident typing quickly on the BlackBerry 10 keyboard than I do on any other software keyboard on iOS or Android, and that’s saying something.

And while the BlackBerry Hub hasn’t added any more services beyond its core offering of Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Evernote, the apps themselves have thoroughly improved since BB10’s introduction two years ago. They’re still behind their iOS and Android counterparts in terms of features, but no longer feel like they were slapped together.

blackberryleapreview-5839

In fact, this is the way I feel about BlackBerry 10 as a whole. If you take it for what it is, a secure, fast, well-designed operating system with a dearth of native applications, you’ll feel quite comfortable here. I used the Leap extensively for two weeks and found that outside of a few core apps like Slack, Transit App, Wunderlist and 1Password, I was able to get by quite well. Yes, the Android apps work, but they don’t work well.

My main concerns are still here, namely a lack of notification support for sideloaded Android apps, and no Google Play Services support, but this isn’t an Android phone, and BlackBerry is working with a sliver of the developers compared to its competitors.

BlackBerry Blend

BlackBerry has implemented a number of native features that feel like they alone could attract business users. Blend, for instance, is an easy way to do work – answer emails, send BBMs or text messages – from a Mac, PC, iPad or Android tablet.

The company is really pushing Blend as a differentiator, and for the most part it works. Everything performed on the second screen lives on the phone, so security and encryption is guaranteed.

blackberryleapreview-03697

Camera

The BlackBerry Leap camera is competent in most well-lit environments, with colours that capture the general mundanity of life. The F2.2 lens is sharp, and can produce some decent depth of field, but the 8MP photos suffer from an excess of grain and softness around the corners.

The camera sensor doesn’t fare so well in low-light situations, but the camera app, which was updated with BlackBerry 10.3, compensates nicely by automatically suggesting various modes like HDR.

blackberryleapreview-5844

Battery Life & Network Performance

One of the shining areas of the Leap’s pedigree is the battery life. Take the 2,800mAh and combine it with BlackBerry 10’s excellent energy management and you get two-day uptime, something that most devices on competing platforms can’t claim.

The phone’s standby time was unbelievable – like four days – when connected to an LTE network, and daily use carried it well through 36 hours. This is a phone that a road warrior will be able to rely on when most other devices have already died.

The same can’t be said of the Leap’s network performance, which is stuck in 2013. While the phone supports most Canadian LTE bands, including Band 7, it lacks 5Ghz WiFi and the newer 802.11ac standard. Voice quality from the headpiece and speaker were excellent, though, with noise suppression through the second microphone.

blackberryleapreview-5831

Wrap-up

I enjoyed using the BlackBerry Leap more than I thought I would, mostly thanks to an excellent screen and a comfortable, well-built chassis. It’s not going to win design awards, and it’s not even immediately recognizable as a BlackBerry, but it’s a competent full-touch smartphone with loads of security features.

Indeed, the company isn’t really marketing the Leap towards consumers; it is selling it at a cost low enough for businesses to purchase and distribute the device in bulk. It isn’t meant to take on the iPhone and Galaxys of the world, but to replace the aging fleet of Z10s and Z30s that may be worse for the wear.

It helps that BlackBerry 10.3 is a big improvement over 10.2, in both aesthetics and performance, but that update should have hit the Z10 and Z30 by now, anyway.

Ultimately, there’s nothing that really separates the Leap from its predecessors. It’s got a better screen and much-improved battery life, but few Z10 owners are going to see this as an upgrade. Instead, it’s meant for a new generation of BlackBerry users, many of whom will likely be assigned the phone from their IT administrator, comfortable in the reality that it may just be the perfect second smartphone.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this review suggested that the BlackBerry Leap was designed by an ODM like Foxconn (though not specifically Foxconn). The Leap was in fact designed in-house by BlackBerry and produced in the company’s Mexican manufacturing facilities. We regret the confusion.

blackberryleapreview-5843

Pros

  • Well-made for the price
  • Nice display
  • Good call quality and speaker volume
  • Excellent virtual keyboard
  • BlackBerry 10.3.1 is a big visual upgrade over 10.2
  • BlackBerry Blend is secure, multi-screen communication done right
  • Excellent battery life

Cons

  • Heavy and bland-looking
  • Backlight bleed is very noticeable in places
  • Apps slow to load
  • Ecosystem much smaller than iOS or Android
  • Android apps still lack notification hooks
  • Mediocre camera quality

Related Articles

Business

Apr 3, 2017

9:02 AM EDT

Canadian Privacy Commissioner voices concerns with connected and automated vehicles

News

Jun 16, 2015

9:06 AM EDT

BlackBerry slashes price of Classic, Leap, Passport accessory bundles

News

Apr 7, 2017

12:20 PM EDT

The BlackBerry Priv is one of the most secure Android devices on the market, Google reports

Reviews

Dec 8, 2015

1:00 PM EDT

Google Pixel C tablet lightning review

Comments

  • Oto Plahcinski

    How do you put a 720 display as a pro …

    • silver_arrow

      This is a cheap low end phone where they could of easily put a qHD display on it.

    • Techguru86

      Why would you put a q HD display when almost all of the devices with such a display have very lack luster bathroom life. And almost no entry level devices have such a display, I found the camera to be actually good for a mid range device.

    • rick

      The same way people do on a Moto G. Its called value or bang for the buck.

    • frostythesnowman

      Considering the cost, 720p with proper colour calibration is a pro. More often it’s one or the other, not both.

    • EarlJunior

      “This is especially true when opening Android apps, which employ a runtime – sort of like virtual machine – that requires more horsepower than the Leap can provide.”

      TELL ME NAH!? Where oh where are the android fanbois now who claim BB can run NATIVE android fandroid malware apps flawlessly? Where oh where is Anthonyroberts the greatest fanboi of em all? shame.

    • Anthony Roberts

      LOL I have a fan 🙂

    • ueeleu

      back to the crackberry forums son

    • Anthony Roberts

      LOL you’re a funny troll lol

  • 魔鬼

    long story short
    this phone sucks except for the battery life
    it is suitable for people with small hands

    • Syaz

      That’s not quite what Daniel said in his review… Consider re-reading?

    • vn33

      Since you didn’t really bother read the whole review (which was quite good), let me make the correct “long story short” for you:
      “Aimed at business users, the Leap does well by its email loyalists, providing what is still one of the best communication platforms in the business”

    • 魔鬼

      Z30 still a better phone and cheaper too

  • Syaz

    Daniel, I don’t usually like your reviews of devices on any platform… But I have to say, thank you for an honest and even review.

  • IgnoranceIsBliss

    Just a couple of corrections:
    – “There’s also a dedicated BlackBerry Assistant button that, while music is playing, doubles as a play/pause function.” It’s actually a play/pause button that doubles as a BlackBerry Assistant button (okay, minor nitpick).
    – “And while the BlackBerry Hub hasn’t added any more services beyond its core offering of Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Evernote..”. Evernote is not part of the Hub but is a part of the OS. The Hub also includes FourSquare out of the box (and you don’t need Swarm installed to do check-ins) and you can get the Hub to show Instragram (though third party apps like iGrann) and other instant messaging apps like WhatsApp (though I’m still partial to BBM). It probably shows more than that but I don’t have the other stuff installed.

    Miscellaneous point:
    – Android notifications ‘do’ show up in the Hub for some apps. Amazon updates for example will show up but it is hit and miss (but getting better as before there were none).

    Other than that, personally, I still think they priced this thing about $100 too high but, as stated, it seems not targeted towards consumers. As a consumer, I’d suggest getting a Z30 for less (around $250-$300 new now on sale) since it has better speakers, slightly faster processor, better antenna (I don’t think the Leap has paratek?).

    • Techguru86

      Z30 does have better speakers but Leap sounds much louder, Leap has a much brighter looking screen and the camera on the Leap takes way better pictures then the Z30.

  • Ra’id Ahmed Ismail

    Pretty solid review. Well done.

  • St. Misery

    The most fair review I’ve seen of this phone so far.

  • Tommy Crosby

    Is there ANY logical reasons for the 2012 S4 Dual Core CPU in there?
    We have more power efficient SOCs that are newer than this. There’s cheaper alternatives too.
    Seriously, name me another phone that is still sold today with this CPU outside Blackberry phones and the Jolla.

    • Techguru86

      Maybe there’s security reasons as well, remember blackberry security checks it’s hardware too, who knows what’s in this device for privacy reasons and QNX and IOS don’t need bigger processors, android does because it’s loaded with too much crap in it.

    • SC

      This is not true. The single best example is the Moto X 2013 which has a S4 in it.

    • Techguru86

      Again QNX /Android program is totally different, it’s well known Android platform is flooded with bloatware and stuff put in from Google and Motorola and the mobile carriers, that’s why IOS doesn’t run any quad-core processors, again it’s not needed as the OS runs smoothly , even Ford dumped Microsoft for QNX because it runs so smoothly

    • SC

      There is no carrier bloatware on the Moto X, it is near stock android. Nobody needs to worry about so called bloatware when buying a Moto phone. Moto X on a dual core S4 runs very smoothly, smoother than my Z10 and I have both devices which I can compare side by side. Blame other brands who have heavily modified the stock interface. You shouldn’t use those as an example of what android is unless you’ve used a Motorola device or a Nexus device. I’m pretty sure Ford chose QNX for its stability which is more important than performance in a car though performance is easy to obtain with the hardware out there today.

    • Techguru86

      I’ve worked for the carriers for almost 4 years, I’ve seen them in action, didn’t really sell a lot of Moto X, but it was a good device, offered some cool things, but again bbry devices should have never gone into consumer market, it wasn’t ready, if it launched today bb10, might be a different story. The Leap is what the Z10 should have been, decent camera, big hd screen and a amazing battery life. I have an HTC One and I prefer my Passport n Z30 way more, again I want the best mobile security, I love the HUB/Blend as I do business and I like knowing supporting a Canadian company.

    • danbob999

      BS. There is no security reason for choosing this SoC. They just don’t have the capacity to build devices with current specs.

    • Techguru86

      The Passport and The new torch has the high end specs and the Z30 except for a shitty camera in the Z30

    • danbob999

      The Z30 is certainly not current specs as it uses an old SoC too. What new Torch?

    • Techguru86

      The new slider / 2015 remake torch that is coming out will have all the high end specs

    • yadeed

      Qualcomm com news releases 2011/02/14 Announced these CPU and GPUs in 2011,
      Again I got the Z30 for 249 last month… why someone will buy the rebranded Z3 as LEAP for $349 with the same old hardware and even underpowered when compared with the Z30 that’s two years old..
      (2013) Z30 CPU Dual-core 1.7 GHz Krait, GPU Adreno 320
      (2015) LEAP CPU Dual-core 1.5 GHz Krait, GPU Adreno 305
      Source Notebook check Net: The Adreno 305 usually only offers half of the performance of the the Adreno 320 and is only slightly ahead of the Mali-400 MP4.

  • formulaphone

    We’ve got a couple of these at my work, and I’ve had the chance to play around with one. I’m no big fan of Blackberry by any means, but for the price, I can’t really fault it.
    It’s quick (enough), the Blackberry Hub is actually pretty useful for keeping notifications in one place.
    Half impressed.

  • danbob999

    Great competitor to the Galaxy S3. About the same specs.

    • Techguru86

      How long did the battery life last on the s3 again ? I had it and guarantee nobody get’s more then 1 day out of it if they are lucky. Again Android devices need the bigger processors cause it’s filled with soo much bloatware and stuff in it.

  • WTangoFoxtrot

    would have to dissagree with teh DIsplay comparison of it being better than the Z30. The Z30 has a 5″ 720p Super AMOLED display while the leap has a cheap 70p 5″ LCD, would take the LED display anyday if i want to do stuff like gaming and netflix (and have a longer lasting battery per charge as well)

    • Philosoraptor

      People that want to do gaming and Netflix on a phone are far from BBRY’s target demographic.

  • EarlJunior

    junk status.

  • Jakob

    Don’t mind me. I just came to watch all the BB haters lose their minds.

    [michaeljacksonpopcorn.jpg]

  • OU812

    Very nice and very fair review of a device designed strictly for the corporate environment. It seems a lot of users here still don’t get it and continues to gauge it with other consumer devices. Why complaint about the Leap specs when there are literally 100’s of more advanced devices to choose from. “dont like dont buy” has always been my policy

  • cartfan88

    Still not good enough for the Ontario MPP from a few days ago. When it’s taxpayer money sky’s the limit so this just won’t do.

  • JBearnstine

    Lolz.

  • Pingback: Green Color For iPhone 5C LCD Display With Touch Screen Frame |()

  • bembol

    Could’ve, should’ve…

    What else is new with BlackBerry.

  • Gary Olson

    I purchased an unlocked Blackberry Leap a few weeks ago. This is a great mid range phone in my opinion. I can usually get at least 2 days with moderate use. The phone feels solid and well built. The camera seems good too. I think this phone is a good value.

  • T3 TORO

    I’m new to BB ownership, but I always followed the brand and news just to stay aware of what’s going on out there in the BB smartphone world. I just purchased this “well equipped” device and I got to be honest here: “THIS SMARTPHONE ROCKS HARD”!! You will be hard pressed to find anything in this price range, features, build quality, design, OS, security, etc,..ANYWHERE!!! Arguably, the best bang for the buck smartphone award goes to the BLACKBERRY LEAP (RIO/Z20).

    Like most, I’m coming from past ownership of iPhones, ANDROIDS, and even Symbian ( was rocking the NOKIA 808 Pureview before picking up the BB). THIS DEVICE DOES EVERYTHING THAT THE iOS’s and ANDROIDS do….and even in certain areas, does so much more…and better? There is a stigma attached to BB phones that the unaware general public puts a negative stain on it (???). This phone is more like a tool than a “toy” like most of the other brands out there. BB’s are conservative by default, but they also have a certain style and language all their own. I think the LEAP embodies all those key elements…and then some! Don’t get me wrong here….APPLE and ANDROID are great devices, but BB is just as great, if not better? Enterprise over Entertainment….Business over Pleasure, Security over Sexy is what BB is all about? It’s all these things, but the more important things first.

    Before plunging in, I did some intensive research on the LEAP and came to the conclusion that this device will serve me well in so many ways, and I’m happy to say that “IT HAS”!! It’s the real thing….trust me!!!

  • Pingback: mulvadi kona coffee beans()

  • Pingback: G-Spot Vibrator()

  • Pingback: relationship advice()

  • Pingback: nick sfikas()

  • Pingback: Buy ios reviews()

  • Pingback: free cash()

  • Pingback: everyday fashion inspiration()

  • Pingback: diet and exercise()

  • Pingback: sex toys anal()

  • Pingback: desinfectionpunaisedelit()

  • Pingback: Rabbit Vibrators()

  • Pingback: Bangin' Betty Stroker Kit()

  • Pingback: Sillicone Rabbit Vibrator()

  • Pingback: Magic Massager()

  • Pingback: sex toys()

  • Pingback: Pleasure Vibrator()

  • Pingback: male vacuum pump()

  • Pingback: szybka pozyczka()

  • Pingback: vape shop()

  • Pingback: ashbourne()

  • Pingback: natural blood thinners()

  • Pingback: Download H13-511-ENU Certification Dumps()

  • Pingback: Free Internet Radio()

  • Pingback: forex signal list pro()

  • Pingback: amazon product Seo()

  • Pingback: Best Gaming Keyboards()

  • Pingback: microfon spion()

  • Pingback: buy youtube views usa()

  • Pingback: iran tar()

  • Pingback: TMMI-P Certification Exam Questions and Answers()

  • Pingback: 2002 kenworth t800 for sale()

  • Pingback: best smm panel()

  • Pingback: pc apps for windows 7()

  • Pingback: g spot()

  • Pingback: rabbit vibe()

  • Pingback: sex restraint toys()

  • Pingback: bunny sex toy()

  • Pingback: wet vibrator()

  • Pingback: rabbit vibrator()

  • Pingback: fantasy flex vibrator()

  • Pingback: dildo guide()

  • Pingback: bedroom()

  • Pingback: Cheap Los Angeles Clippers Hats()

  • Pingback: Arduino shields()