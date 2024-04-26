Canadians plan to boycott Loblaws, Shoppers Drug Mart in May over rising food costs

As Canadians prepare to boycott the major grocery store chains owned by Loblaws over rising food costs, it’s worth pointing out that Shoppers Drug Mart is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the grocery chain.

This boycott has spread on social media platforms like TikTok, Facebook and Twitter as users share high food prices, examples of shrinkflation and more. Over the last few weeks, Reddit users have slowly started organizing a real boycott of all the major grocery store chains in Canada, but chief among them is Loblaws.

Loblaws-owned stores include No Frills, Superstore, Shoppers Drug Mart, and T&T Supermarkets, among others.

The boycott is set to begin on May 1st and runs throughout the month. It’s also worth pointing out that the organizers are hoping people will avoid other major grocery chains that are also raising prices, like Metro, Sobeys, Walmart and Costco.

Obviously, this isn’t possible for everyone, but if you can, the organizers stress that people can look at local farmers markets, farms and independent grocery stores to help stay away from the big, country-wide chains.

Throughout May, MobileSyrup won’t publish deals from Loblaws-owned companies in solidarity.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Reddit (r/loblawsisoutofcontrol)