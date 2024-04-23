fbpx
News

Tesla’s Model 3 just got faster

The new performance trim option can do 0-60mph in 2.9 seconds

Brad Bennett
Apr 23, 20245:48 PM EDT 1 comment

Right after laying off its entire marketing department, Tesla revealed a new Performance trim with 510-horsepower and 741 Nm of torque. For comparison, the 2019 Model 3 Performance is packed with 470 horsepower.

Tesla says the new car can hit top speeds of 163 mph (262km/h). As noted by The Verge the acceleration of 0-60mph (96.5 km/h) in 2.9 seconds is subtracting the rollout time and is probably under extremely specific conditions. You can read more about it in this Motor Trend review of the Model S Plaid. Regardless, the new Model 3 is extremely fast.

Beyond the speeds, Tesla says that the new trim has lower overall power consumption, a more robust Track Mode, and a slightly more aerodynamic exterior that reduces drag by five percent.

For most, this is likely a modest upgrade over the existing Model 3, but if you want to go faster, this is a car for you.

Image credit: Tesla

Source: Tesla

Related Articles

News

Shoresy Season 3 to premiere in May, reveals new teaser trailer

News

After nearly 15 years, Apple’s iPad might finally get a calculator app

News

Quebecor kills Manitoba expansions plan, blames CRTC decision

News

Uber launches in Newfoundland and Labrador

Comments