Tesla’s Model 3 just got faster

Right after laying off its entire marketing department, Tesla revealed a new Performance trim with 510-horsepower and 741 Nm of torque. For comparison, the 2019 Model 3 Performance is packed with 470 horsepower.

Tesla says the new car can hit top speeds of 163 mph (262km/h). As noted by The Verge the acceleration of 0-60mph (96.5 km/h) in 2.9 seconds is subtracting the rollout time and is probably under extremely specific conditions. You can read more about it in this Motor Trend review of the Model S Plaid. Regardless, the new Model 3 is extremely fast.

New Model 3 Performance launching today 🏎️ → https://t.co/IEF8dpRyvJ 0-60 mph in 2.9

510 hp / 741 Nm

163 mph top speed

—

Performance-tuned chassis

Same quiet & comfortable cabin plus bespoke chassis hardware for improved stiffness and higher performance baseline. More power,… pic.twitter.com/kJKOuDpOTP — Tesla (@Tesla) April 23, 2024

Beyond the speeds, Tesla says that the new trim has lower overall power consumption, a more robust Track Mode, and a slightly more aerodynamic exterior that reduces drag by five percent.

For most, this is likely a modest upgrade over the existing Model 3, but if you want to go faster, this is a car for you.

Image credit: Tesla

Source: Tesla