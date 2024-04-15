Deadpool & Wolverine to get Dune-inspired ‘crude and lewd’ popcorn bucket

Marvel has confirmed that a raunchy Deadpool & Wolverine popcorn bucket is in the works.

During Disney’s presentation at CinemaCon last week, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed that an “intentionally crude and lewd” popcorn bucket will be released alongside the highly anticipated superhero film later this year, although no official design was revealed.

Following that, Montreal-born Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy told Collider that “the bucket that might be one of the greatest strokes of genius that Ryan Reynolds has had on this movie.” It’s easy to take Levy at his word, given how funny the Vancouver-born Reynolds has always been, especially in marketing material.

The Deadpool & Wolverine popcorn bucket is a direct response to the Dune: Part Two sandworm popcorn bucket that went viral earlier this year for looking like a toothy fleshlight. The whole situation even confounded both the film’s Canadian director, Denis Villeneuve, and an AMC executive.

Reynolds, for his part, took to X (Twitter) around that time to say “Wait till you see the Deadpool popcorn bucket” alongside the debut of the official Deadpool & Wolverine poster. While it wasn’t immediately clear then if that comment was just a joke, we now know he was actually being serious.

Although we don’t yet know what the Deadpool & Wolverine bucket will look like, popular internet artist BossLogic made unofficial mockups featuring Deadpool and Wolverine making very… specific shapes with their mouths.

Given that Deadpool & Wolverine won’t hit theatres until July 26th, it’s unlikely we’ll see the official popcorn buckets for a while still. As it stands, we’ve also only gotten one Deadpool-focused teaser trailer for the film from the Super Bowl in February, so marketing will no doubt ramp up before too long.

Image credit: Marvel Studios

Via: ComicBook.com