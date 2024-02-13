Deadpool & Wolverine Super Bowl launch trailer becomes most-watched ever

Time to make some chimichangas.

The first trailer for Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine has broken the record for the most-watched trailer within 24 hours. Following its debut during the Super Bowl on February 11th, the film’s debut trailer racked up 365 million views in one day.

Notably, this tops the previous record of 355.5 million views set by 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, which was co-produced by Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures.

Clearly, there’s a lot of interest in the new X-Men movie, and it’s certainly easy to see why. For one, it unites fan-favourite Deadpool (Vancouver’s Ryan Reynolds) with Wolverine, who is once again played by Hugh Jackman after he retired from the role with 2017’s Logan. The characters had met in 2009’s maligned X-Men Origins: Wolverine, but the new movie looks to be a much more faithful take on a Deadpool/Wolverine team-up story.

On top of that, it’s been six years since Deadpool 2, and no other superhero movie offers that same level of R-rated fourth-wall-breaking raunchy humour. Adding to the comedy is the fact that the film sees the vulgar antihero join the Marvel Cinematic Universe (the trailer sees him interact with the Time Variance Authority from Loki), and the trailer even sees him poke fun at that franchise and parent company Disney as a whole. Fans are expecting a variety of wild cameos from all kinds of Marvel movies, including Jennifer Garner’s Elektra from 2003’s Daredevil and 2005’s Elektra.

Interestingly, it’s worth noting that the trailer didn’t actually fully show Jackman’s Wolverine, with the character only being briefly from behind. Therefore, it’s safe to assume the inevitable reveal of proper footage of his character with Reynolds’ will likewise bring in many viewers.

Deadpool & Wolverine was directed by Montreal’s Shawn Levy (Free Guy) and features returning Deadpool stars Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Rob Delaney (Peter), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al) and Karan Soni (Dopinder), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) and Stefan Kapičić (the voice of Colossus) alongside franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) as a mysterious villain Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) as a TVA agent.

Deadpool & Wolverine will hit theatres on July 26th, 2024.

Image credit: Marvel Studios

Via: Variety