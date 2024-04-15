Koodo rolls out 75GB plan that costs less than what Telus is advertising

Koodo is now offering a 75GB plan that’s cheaper than what its parent company, Telus, is offering.

The flanker’s option costs $65/month. The data, available on its 5G network, offers speeds up to 250Mbps.

Koodo’s option costs $5/month less than Telus’s offering, which is priced at $70/month. The two plans share several similarities, such as not offering unlimited data.

However, it should be noted neither offering from each provider stacks up with similar priced plans from Bell and Rogers, both of which aren’t charging for data overages.

Some of Koodo’s other plan options include a $44/50GB plan on its 4G network, with speeds up to 100Mbps, matching an offering Virgin Plus rolled out last week.

The service provider also has its $34/20GB option available, matching an offering from Fido.

Koodo is also still offering its $50/month 60GB plan. Last week, the service provider dropped the monthly cost of the plan from $55/month.

More details on Koodo’s offerings are available on the service provider’s website.