Telecom news roundup: Plan overhauls and No Name Mobile [Apr.6-12]

Fido, Virgin Plus, and Koodo have rolled out several new plan options that are slight improvements from what each provider offered last week. One of the options available at all three service providers is a $50/60GB plan. More information on the option, as well as a roundup of other telecom news from the past week, is outlined below.

Business

Self Protect, Rogers’ home security solution, is now available in Western Canada.

Rogers, Bell, and Telus say the April 8th eclipse saw mobile traffic increase by up to six times.

Public Mobile kills Canada-U.S. availability in its lineup of new plan options.

Chatr overhauls its plans to offer limited options with greater value.

Fizz rolls out new introductory plan options.

No Frills is now selling mobile plans under No Name Mobile.

Small 5G towers could be the way to improve phone battery life: study.

Canadian businesses are concerned about network downtime, according to a recent report from Ericsson’s Cradlepoint.

Freedom Mobile removes its $60/60GB Canada, U.S. and Mexico plan from its lineup.

Government

Bell CEO Mirko Bibic appeared before the Committee on Canadian Heritage to answer questions about layoffs at the company.

Deals

Virgin Plus has new plan offerings, including a $34/20GB option, which Koodo has also matched.

Rogers, Fido, Virgin Plus, and Koodo are offering renditions of a $50/60GB 5G plan.