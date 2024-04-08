Rogers’ expands home security solution Self Protect to Western Canada

Rogers has expanded its self-managed home security solution, Self Protect, to Canada’s western provinces.

The security service allows customers to monitor and control their homes remotely.

This includes access to wired doorbell cameras, allowing for two-way voice functionality in real-time through the Ignite HomeConnect app, as well as 24/7 video recording that will store video history for seven days in the cloud.

Self Protect also offers customers the ability to control any third-party smart products they use at home through the Ignite HomeConnect app.

“Self Protect integrates with Ignite Internet, TV and the HomeConnect app to simplify how our customers manage their home experience, right from their fingertips,” Rogers said in a news release.

More information is available on Rogers’ website.

Image credit: Shutterstock