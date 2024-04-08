Rogers is offering a 60GB plan for $50/month for a very limited time

Rogers is offering a 60GB mobile plan on its 5G network for $55/month.

The service provider will reduce the monthly cost to $50/month if customers set up automatic payments.

The mobile-only plan, which isn’t available in Québec, comes with 60GB of non-shareable data at speeds up to 250Mbps. After customers use the allocated data, their speeds will drop up to 256Kbps.

This option also includes unlimited Canada-wide talk and text, as well as unlimited international texting and picture/video messaging from Canada.

Neither of Rogers’ direct competitors is offering a matching plan at this time. At the time of publication, Telus’ cheapest option is a $65/month 50GB 5G option with no data overages. Bell’s lowest-priced option is a $65/month 75GB plan.

Anyone wanting to jump on Rogers’ offer should act quickly. The company’s website lists an April 8th end date for the offer.

The same action shouldn’t be applied to Rogers’ “5G Infinite Premium” plan for mobile-only customers. The service provider lists the $105/month plan with availability in Canada, the U.S., Mexico, and the Caribbean as a limited-time offer. It should be noted the price point is the same as when Rogers first added destinations in the Caribbean to the plan back in February.

Apply the same action towards the offer on the “internet and TV customers” side; the bundled “5G Infinite Premium” plan for $75/month is not a new offer.