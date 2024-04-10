Fizz rolls out new introductory plans after completing beta test

Quebecor’s wireless brand Fizz says its recent beta test was successful and it’s “now ready to bring its service to more Canadians in the coming months.”

Fizz was previously limited to Quebec, but over the last four months, it has launched beta services in the regions of Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta, and B.C. The wireless provider now says it’s available to over 21 million Canadians and that it will soon expand to more regions in those provinces.

However, Fizz didn’t provide a timeline for that expansion in a press release sent to media. It did, however, detail two new changes. First, Fizz will make SIM cards available at select Circle K locations in western Canada, and it’s launching a new introductory offer with plans starting at $14/mo.

Fizz SIMs will be available at 139 participating Circle K locations in B.C. and Alberta, with more locations across Canada coming soon. Customers can find the nearest location to them here.

As for Fizz’s plans, they’re still quite customizable, allowing customers to pick coverage options like provincial, Canada-wide or Canada-U.S., as well as selecting data amounts, unlimited texting and/or calling, voicemail, or international calls. The following prices are for Canada-wide plans purchased in Ontario with unlimited calling and texting, and voicemail:

$15/mo 0GB

$19/mo 2GB

$21/mo 3GB

$22/mo 6GB

$23/mo 10GB

$25/mo 20GB

$27/mo 30GB

$29/mo 40GB

Fizz says that the plans and pricing on its website are “available to all members, new and existing.” However, there still appears to be different pricing based on which province you’re in, with Quebec not offering the same introductory rates as other regions and thus being slightly more expensive.

Notably, Fizz declares that it has no end dates and customers “get to keep your plan (and its price) for as long as you want,” with the caveat that this only applies to the base price and doesn’t include add-ons, out-of-plan charges or taxes. It’s a pretty bold claim, and it’ll be interesting to see if it actually holds up long-term.

Moreover, Fizz beta testers will continue to have discounted rates for six months following the start of their subscription, even though Fizz’s beta period is now over.

You can check out Fizz’s plans here.