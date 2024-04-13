Streaming in Canada on Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+, Netflix and Prime Video [April 8-14]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon’s Prime Video, Crave and Netflix, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ will be mentioned when relevant. Premium video-on-demand (PVOD) platforms are also fair game as movies continue to come to digital early.

Finally, we’ll highlight shows or movies that are made by Canadian companies, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.

Apple TV+

Argylle [Apple Original]

Original theatrical release date: February 2nd, 2024

Apple TV+ Canada premiere date: April 12th, 2024

Genre: Spy action-comedy

Runtime: 2 hours, 18 minutes

A reclusive novelist is pulled into the world of espionage after real events start to mimic the plot of her books.

Argylle was directed by Matthew Vaughan (Kingsman series) and features an ensemble cast that includes Bryce Dallas Howard (The Help), Henry Cavill (Man of Steel), Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), Toronto’s Catherina O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek) and Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad).

Stream Argylle here.

Franklin [Apple Original]

Apple TV+ Canada premiere date: April 12th, 2024 (first three episodes, new episode every Friday)

Genre: Historical drama

Runtime: Eight episodes (around one hour each)

This series covers Benjamin Franklin’s secret mission to France to secure American independence.

Franklin is based on Stacy Schiff’s book’s A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America and stars Michael Douglas (Wall Street), Noah Jupe (A Quiet Place), Daniel Mays (Porters) and Ludivine Sagnier (Swimming Pool).

Stream Franklin here.

An Apple TV+ subscription costs $12.99/month.

Crave

The Sympathizer

Crave premiere date: April 14th, 2024 at 9pm ET (first episode, new episode every Sunday)

Genre: Historical black comedy-drama

Runtime: Seven episodes (around one hour each)

A South Vietnamese spy who flees to the U.S. to gather intelligence and report back to the Viet Cong.

Based on Viet Thanh Nguyen’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name, The Sympathizer was created by Chan-wook and Toronto’s Don McKellar (Last Night) and stars Hoa Xuande (Cowboy Bebop), Fred Nguyen Khan (Transplant), Toan Lee (Visioneers), Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer) and Ottawa’s Sandra Oh (Killing Eve).

Stream The Sympathizer here.

An ad-free Crave Premium membership costs $22/month. Alternatively, there are two other subscription options: Crave Basic with Ads ($9.99/month) and Crave Standard with Ads ($14.99/month). Starz is available as a separate $5.99 add-on. More information on these memberships is available here.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Crave this month can be found here.

Disney+

The Greatest Hits [Disney+ Original]

Disney+ Canada premiere date: April 12th, 2024

Genre: Romantic fantasy

Runtime: 1 hour, 34 minutes

After discovering certain songs allow her to time travel, Harriet relives a past romance while navigating a new love in the present.

The Greatest Hits was written and directed by Ned Benson (The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby) and stars Lucy Boynton (Bohemian Rhapsody), Justin H. Min (After Yang), David Corenswet (The Politician) and Austin Crute (Booksmart). It’s worth noting that Corenswet will play Superman next year in a new film written and directed by James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy).

Stream The Greatest Hits here.

A Disney+ subscription costs $7.99/month (Standard with Ads), $11.99/month (Standard) or $14.99/month (Premium).

The full list of movies and shows hitting Disney+ Canada this month can be found here.

Netflix

What Jennifer Did [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada premiere date: April 10th, 2024

Genre: True crime documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 27 minutes

Directed by Jenny Popplewell (American Murder: The Family Next Door), this documentary examines examines the 2010 case of Jennifer Pan, a young woman in Markham, Ontario who called the police after her mother was killed and her father was severely injured.

While Pan claimed that armed intruders were responsible, an investigation into the incident revealed that Pan played a much bigger role than she let on. She and three accomplices were ultimately sent to prison.

Stream What Jennifer Did here.

Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada premiere date: April 12th, 2024

Genre: Kids

Runtime: 1 hour, 40 minutes

Woody gets kicked out of the forest, leading him to find a home at Camp Woo Hoo that’s soon threatened by an inspector.

Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp stars Toronto’s Eric Bauza (Looney Tunes), Kevin Michael Richardson (Lilo & Stitch), Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants) and Mary Louise Parker (Weeds).

Stream Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp here.

A Netflix ‘Standard with Ads’ subscription costs $5.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $16.49/month, and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported).

The full list of movies and shows hitting Netflix Canada this month can be found here.

Prime Video

Fallout [Amazon Original]

Prime Video Canada premiere date: April 10th, 2024 (all episodes)

Genre: Drama

Runtime: Eight episodes (around one hour each)

Two centuries after the apocalypse, a young woman must leave her cozy fallout shelter to discover the wasteland above.

Based on the popular video game series of the same name from Bethesda Game Studios, Fallout was created by Graham Wagner (Silicon Valley) and Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Captain Marvel) and stars Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets), Aaron Moten (Disjointed), Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks) and Walton Goggins (Justified).

Stream Fallout here.

The Zone of Interest

Original theatrical release date: December 15th, 2023

Prime Video Canada premiere date: April 9th, 2024

Genre: Historical drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 44 minutes

A Nazi commandant and his family strive to build their dream life beside Auschwitz.

Based on Martin Amis’ 2014 novel of the same name, The Zone of Interest was written and directed by Jonathan Glazer (Under the Skin) and stars Christian Friedel (Babylon Berlin) and Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall).

Stream The Zone of Interest here.

Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $99/year. An additional $2.99/month fee is required to remove ads.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Prime Video Canada this month can be found here.

Image credit: Prime Video