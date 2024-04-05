Some Galaxy S23 users encountering fingerprint issue after One UI 6.1 update

In Canada, Samsung users finally got the opportunity to update to One UI 6.1; however, according to a new report, there seems to be an issue with the update, so you might want to hold off on updating.



According to 9to5Google and some Redditors, after updating their Galaxy S23 devices, the fingerprint scanner doesn’t work as well. That’s not to say it doesn’t work at all, but users find that the phone won’t unlock on the first try. Further, there aren’t any messages stating that there was an error; it just resets, and users are left annoyed when they have to do it again.

The error also seems random, and there’s currently no solution. And the issue doesn’t discriminate between any S23 models, as users have noted that all handsets have this problem.

There isn’t any word on this update affecting the Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5.

Source: 9to5Google, Reddit (Mediocre_Discount_96)