Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 renders show boxy, S24 Ultra-like design

Renders of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 have leaked courtesy of leaker OnLeaks and Smartprix.

The renders show off a boxy design with squared edges, suggesting Samsung is borrowing elements from its recently released Galaxy S24 line. The move marks a significant departure from the more rounded Z Fold 5.

Beyond the design, the renders indicate the Z Fold 6 will have a larger cover display with a wider aspect ratio, a welcome change after the Fold series sported narrow aspect ratios for years.

Smartprix reports the Z Fold 6 will have an approximately 7.6-inch inner display and dimensions of 153.5 x 132.5 x 6.1mm when unfolded. The cover display will measure 6.2-inches. Those measurements would make the Z Fold 6 slightly shorter and wider than its predecessor.

Both displays are expected to be Dynamic AMOLED screens with support for 120Hz refresh rates. As with past Folds, the inner display will sport Samsung’s “ultra-thin glass,” though the cover screen should have the new Corning Gorilla Glass Armor for increased protection. The foldable could have a higher peak brightness of 2,600 nits, too.

On the inside, the Z Fold 6 will likely run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chipset and sport 12 or 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

The renders show a triple-camera setup on the rear, which are likely to be the same sensors as what the company used on the Z Fold 5. However, there have been conflicting reports about whether or not the Fold 6 will get the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s primary 200-megapixel sensor. If the Fold 6 does keep the same sensors as the Fold 5, we can expect it to have a 50-megapixel main camera along with 12- and 10-megapixel cameras. The Fold 6 reportedly will also have a 10-megapixel selfie camera and a four-megapixel under-display camera on the inner display.

Smartprix expects the battery size and charging speed to remain the same, and the phone should ship with OneUI 6.1.1 based on Android 14 and get support for seven years of OS and security updates.

That is all there is to say about the Fold 6 so far. We’re still quite a ways out from its possible release, expected in a late July or early August Unpacked event. We’ll likely learn more via leaks as we get closer to that time.

Images credit: Smartprix

Source: Smartprix Via: Android Police