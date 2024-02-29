New Galaxy Z Flip 6 renders mirror Z Flip 5

After renders of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 leaked online, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is now the centre of attention.

Reliable leakers @OnLeaks and SmartPrix have shared new renders that give us our first look at the Z Flip 6.

Good Morning #FutureSquad! Another day, another leak with your very first look at the #Samsung #GalaxyZFlip6 (360° video + sharp 5K renders + dimensions)! On behalf of @Smartprix 👉🏻 https://t.co/x1mL7WcRyR pic.twitter.com/nJ5wA47nxL — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) February 29, 2024

@OnLeaks shared a 360-degree render video of the upcoming foldable in a pink/lavender colourway. The video shows a design similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 5, with a centrally-located punch-hole camera and identical bezels.

The left side of the device houses the SIM card tray and antenna bands, while the right features the volume rocker, power button/fingerprint scanner, and four more antenna bands. SmartPrix suggests that the foldable phone’s depth has increased from 6.9mm to 7.4mm, which might mean the device will rock a bigger battery. This would be big for the foldable as its predecessor’s battery life was a major point of criticism.

This would also corroborate a previous leak that suggested the Z Flip 6 will have a 4,000mAh battery, up from the Z Flip 5’s 3,700mAh battery.

On the rear, the foldable will retain its large cover display with an identical dual-camera setup. Apart from the 360-degree video, the leak also shows photos of the device in a Green/Mint colourway.

From what we know so far, the device runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, and it will likely present a plethora of AI features, similar to those found on the latest S24 series.

We will see Samsung unveil the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Galaxy Z Fold 6 at its next Unpacked event, which could take place in early July.

Image credit: @OnLeaks, SmartPrix

Source: @OnLeaks, SmartPrix