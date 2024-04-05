Rogers, Bell, deploy measures to deal with possible network issues from solar eclipse viewings

Rogers and Bell say they’re increasing their cell tower capacity ahead of Monday’s total solar eclipse.

According to the Canadian Space Agency, a total solar eclipse sees the moon perfectly align with the sun, casting Earth in a period of darkness.

Certain areas in Ontario, Québec, and the Atlantic provinces will be in the path of totality when the event occurs on April 8th, naturally making them hotspots for people who want to get a look at the spectacular sight.

The last time a total solar eclipse crossed Canada was in 1979. It’ll be 80 years before it happens again.

While the event itself doesn’t cause issues with cellular services, the mass of people conferring at one location could put a strain on resources.

According to the National Post, Canada’s largest telecom companies are working to ensure their networks within the popular areas continue to work.

Rogers told the publication its team is installing portable towers, known as Cell on Wheels (COW), and mobile trucks, also known as Cell on Light Trucks, to deal with the increased capacity.

Bell was also taking similar actions to help increase internet and voice services.

Telus told The Canadian Press it won’t be deploying similar measures, citing “massive investments” over the past couple of years allowing it to deal with the increased capacity.

“Our infrastructure can support the increased number of visitors that is expected during the eclipse,” a spokesperson said.

Regional providers said they’re also taking action. Québecor, the parent company of Vidéotron and Freedom Mobile, told The Canadian Press the “strength” of its network should allow for uninterrupted service. However, it will be monitoring the situation.

“It should also be noted that the total eclipse route will distribute potential viewing sites over a relatively large area, reducing the risk of network congestion. However, temporary slowdowns remain possible if larger-than-expected crowds materialize at certain locations.”

Halifax-based service provider Eastlink also made some modifications. “We have made some adjustments in locations along the path of the eclipse and are confident that we have ample capacity to handle the expected increase in network usage,” the company told MobileSyrup.

Niagra Falls, Ontario, along with other cities in the region, is expecting large crowds– upwards of a million people– to visit the city for the event, leading it to call a state of emergency as a precautionary measure.

Updated April 5th, 2024, 12:16pm ET: The article has been updated with a statement from Eastlink.

Source: National Post, The Canadian Press