Pixel 8a to sport larger battery, faster charging: leak

We already know a lot about Google’s upcoming budget Pixel phone, the Pixel 8a, thanks to extensive leaks. But a new leak confirmed several specs and provided some new information about the handset’s potential charging capabilities.

Spotted by Android Authority, leaker Yogesh Brar shared several Pixel 8a specs on Twitter/X. Brar confirmed several details we already knew, including that the Pixel 8a would sport a 6.1-inch FHD OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, the Tensor G3 chip and the same camera setup as the Pixel 7a.

However, Brar’s leak notably included details about the Pixel 8a battery and charging capabilities. First, Brar claims the 8a will sport a 4,500mAh battery, up from the 4,385mAh cell in the Pixel 7a. It’s a minor boost, but when it comes to batteries, bigger is definitely better.

Google Pixel 8a – 6.1" FHD+ OLED, 120Hz

– Tensor G3

– 128/256GB storage

– 64MP (OIS) + 13MP (UW)

– 13MP selfie

– Android 14

– 4,500mAh (~)

– 27W charging Launch: May ($500-550) What are your price expectations? — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) April 5, 2024

On the charging side, Brar said the Pixel 8a would sport 27W charging. Brar didn’t specify anything about wired or wireless charging, but presumably this refers to the wired charging capability. That’s a significant boost from the Pixel 7a and 6a, which had 18W wired charging.

To put that in perspective, the Pixel 7a takes a little over two hours to charge with 18W charging, while the Pixel 8, with 27W charging and a larger 4,575mAh battery, takes about 80 minutes to fully charge, according to Android Authority. With the Pixel 8a supposedly offering a 4,500mAh battery and 27W charging, we can expect it to offer similar speeds.

Though Brar doesn’t mention wireless charging, the Pixel 8a will presumably offer the feature. Last year’s Pixel 7a finally introduced wireless charging to the A-series, so I doubt Google will go back to not including it in the 8a.

Other leaks point to the Pixel 8a offering up to 256GB of storage and possibly coming with a price hike, though it’s not clear if that will happen in Canada or how much the price will increase.

Source: Yogesh Brar (X) Via: Android Authority