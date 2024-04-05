Here are Best Buy’s top 5 deals of the week (Apr. 5-11)

Best Buy Canada’s Top Deals for the week of April 5th to April 11th are live now, with discounts on everything tech, including speakers, home security devices, cameras and more.

Check out some of the deals from the promotion below:

JBL Clip 4 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker

If you’re looking for a highly portable wireless speaker that you can take along with you on hikes and outdoor adventures, the JBL Clip 4 is a great option.

It is water and dustproof with IP67 rating and has a built-in carabiner, allowing you to seamlessly attach it to bags and other loops. On a single charge, the portable speaker offers about 10 hours of battery life.

JBL Clip 4 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker: $69.99 (save $20)

Yale Assure Lock 2 Key Wi-Fi Smart Lock

Upgrade your home security with the Yale Assure Lock 2.

The smart lock offers both keyed and key-free functionality, with built-in Wi-Fi for remote access. The app also keeps track of who is going in and out, and is compatible with Siri, Hey Google, and Amazon Alexa for easy and convenient voice control.

The lock comes in two colourways, Satin Nickel and Black Suede, and both are discounted.

Yale Assure Lock 2 Key Wi-Fi Smart Lock: $289.99 (save $29)

Apple HomePod mini (Open Box)

Apple’s HomePod mini smart speaker is regularly available for $129, but Best Buy has open-box versions of the speaker available for $99.99.

The product is Geek Squad certified and is in mint condition and verified to be cosmetically flawless. It also includes a one-year warranty.

If you’re looking to pick up Apple’s smart speaker that barely goes on sale, this open-box deal might be a good fit.

Open Box – Apple HomePod mini – Space Grey: $99.99 (save $20)

Canon EOS R50 Mirrorless Camera with RF-S 18-45mm IS STM Lens Kit

If you want to upgrade from smartphone photography and pick up one of Canon’s latest cameras, the Canon EOS R50 Mirrorless is a good option.

It features a pull-out touchscreen display that makes it easy to align shots with an OLED electronic viewfinder.

It features a Dual Pixel CMOS AF II sensor and Canon’s latest RF-S 18-45mm lens.

You can learn more about the camera here.

Canon EOS R50 Mirrorless Camera with RF-S 18-45mm IS STM Lens Kit: $949.99 (save $50)

Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 Icon On-Ear Sound Isolating Bluetooth Headphones

The Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 Icon On-Ear headphones are perfect for everyday use.

The headphones feature Apple’s W1 chipset, with roughly 40 hours of battery life per charge. Five minutes of charging gives you roughly three hours of listening time, making them a good travel companion.

The headphones are compatible with iOS and Android devices and come in a carrying case. Both the Matte Black and Rose Gold colourways are currently discounted.

Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 Icon On-Ear Sound Isolating Bluetooth Headphones: $159.999 (save $90)

Find all the Top Deals for the week here.

Image credit: Best Buy