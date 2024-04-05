Eligible members of LifeLabs settlement have less than 24 hours left to submit a claim

Canadians have less than a day left to claim upwards of $150 under the LifeLabs settlement.

Back in 2019, LifeLabs informed the public of a cyber attack.

A month after the company shared the news, it faced a class action lawsuit worth $1.13 billion.

In October 2023, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice approved a settlement deal for up to $9.8 million.

According to the court-appointed administrator KPMG, the class includes upwards of 8.6 million Canadians who had their personal information, including health card numbers, exposed. It also includes thousands of Canadians who had their confidential lab requisitions or results stolen.

Claimants can get anywhere from $50 to $150, based on the number of claims filed after the deduction of court-approved fees.

Canadians are eligible to submit a claim if they were a LifeLabs customer on or before December 17, 2019, and have been living in Canada as of October 25th, 2023.

Those submitting a claim can do so by filling out the online form. Additionally, people can email their form or send a physical copy to the claims administrator.

Canadians have until 8am ET/5am PT on April 6th to submit a claim. Those choosing to mail it should ensure it isn’t postmarked past April 6, 2024.

In June 2020, the privacy commissioners of Ontario and B.C. found the company failed to safeguard data and violated privacy laws. The investigation found the company collected more personal information than what was needed and had insufficient security policies in place.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: KPMG