Bell will soon start deleting Fibe TV content after only 60 days

Bell will start deleting TV shows and movies its Fibe users saved on their PVRs after 60 days starting next month.

According to The Canadian Press, the service provider has begun to notify its Cloud PVR customers of the change.

Prior to this change, Bell allowed users to save content for a full year before deleting it started to delete it.

The service provider will send users a reminder 15 days before their recordings expire.

A spokesperson told the publication the move would make “minimal impact,” given users customers watch “nearly all” the saved recordings within 60 days.

The new rules will apply on May 1st. Bell rolled out its Cloud PVR feature under a July 2022 update.

Source: The Canadian Press