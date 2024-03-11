Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door and Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD get release dates

In celebration of ‘Mario Day,’ Nintendo confirmed that Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door and Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD will drop on May 23rd and June 27th, respectively

Both games are available for pre-order now for the Switch, and despite being remasters, are full-priced at $79.99.

Paper Mario The Thousand Year Door first released on the GameCube 20 years ago and is widely regarded as the best title in the long-running RPG series. The remaster features modern visuals and “a suite of additional changes that make the game easier to enjoy,” says Nintendo.

On the other hand, Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD originally released as Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon for the 3DS back in 2013. Based on the footage Nintendo has released of the game so far, it features a substantial visual upgrade over the 3DS original, but it doesn’t look quite as impressive as Luigi’s Mansion 3.

On “MAR10 Day,” the Japanese gaming giant confirmed that a sequel to the Super Mario Movie will hit theatres on April 3rd, 2026. The Nintendo also announced that classic Game Boy titles Dr. Mario, Mario Golf and Mario Tennis, are now available through Switch Online.

With the Switch 2’s release date reportedly pushed back to 2025, it’s likely that we’ll see more remasters make their way to Nintendo’s console in the coming months.

Source: @NintendoAmerica