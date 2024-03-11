The Princess of Wales might be good at many things, but editing photos doesn’t seem to be one of them

For royal watchers, the last few months have been full of talk on where Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, was.

So when a photo of the mother alongside her three children appeared on social media, all seemed to be in order. But anyone who looked at the image for more than a quick second would know something was off.

Middleton, seated with her three kids around her, flashes a big smile for the camera, matched by open-mouth smiles from her children. The bright expressions appear off, kind of like they’re using a filter. It looks like a stock photo you’ll get for searching “smiling family.”

It raised so much speculation that the photo’s editor, the future Queen of England issued a statement stating she does “experiment with editing.” It’s unclear what made the royal decide to publish this photo and if her other examples are better.

Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day. C 📸 The Prince of Wales, 2024 pic.twitter.com/6DywGBpLLQ — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 10, 2024

You only need about 10. — Ms Dayglo 🇵🇸 (@MsDayglo) March 11, 2024

I get it; being able to edit photos well is a skill that many look to acquire. But it’s odd for someone who has access to professional services and comes from a family that knows the importance of a good photo.

The image even raised concerns with photo agencies, including Reuters, Associated Press (AP), and Getty Images.

AP told Sky News one of the reasons it pulled the photo was because the image had an “inconsistency in the alignment of Princess Charlotte’s left hand.”

Looking closely at the image, it’s clear her sweater and skirt are blending together, which is not something that happens in real life.

It’s okay, Now post a picture of yourself holding today’s paper. — Aristotle❁ (@Gathumbi_Jnr) March 11, 2024

Obviously, the royal is not the first to publish a badly edited image, and she certainly won’t be the last. The image is still available on the royal family’s social media pages for anyone wanting to take a closer look.

Multiple news outlets say Kensington Palace has refused to comment on the photo.

