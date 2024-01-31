fbpx
News suggests Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 might be in for a battery upgrade

The latest news suggest Samsung is testing bigger batteries for the Galaxy Z Flip 6

Gabrielle Huston
Jan 31, 20246:36 PM EST 0 comments

A new rumour suggests that the Galaxy Z Flip 6, Samsung’s upcoming smartphone, may feature a larger battery.

The rumour comes from GalaxyClub, a Dutch-language outlet. It reports that Samsung is testing new, larger batteries for the Z Flip 6. If it is successful, the Z Flip 6 will have a 4,000 mAh battery. Its predecessor, the Flip 5, has a 3,700 mAh battery. mAh stands for milliampere-hour, which, long story short, tells you how much charge the battery can hold and how long it will run before it’s depleted.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5’s battery was a sticking point in MobileSyrup’s review of the phone; Dean Daley found that it could “easily survive a full day” but that, when he took a lot of pictures or videos, it would dip below 20% by the evening. The Motorola Razr+’s battery was a little more reliable, though he said the difference wasn’t “substantial.”

To compare to other flipping smartphones:

  • Motorola Razr+ has a 3,800 mAh battery
  • Oppo Find N3 Flip has a 4,300 mAh battery

And to compare to non-flipping smartphones:

  • Google Pixel 8 has a 4,575 mAh battery and the 8 Pro has a 5050 mAh battery
  • Galaxy S24 has a 4,000 mAh battery and the S24+ has a 4,900 mAh battery
  • iPhone 15 has a 3,349 mAh battery, the 15 Plus has a 4,383 mAh battery, the 15 Pro has a 3,274 mAh battery, and the 15 Pro Max has a 4,422 mAh battery

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 isn’t expected to release until summer 2024 at the earliest, so it remains to be seen whether or not Samsung will really upgrade its battery capacity. For a smartphone to flip, it needs to have two batteries instead of one; this offers a unique challenge.

There are plenty of other rumours about the Z Flip 6, even though the Z Flip 5 is less than 6 months old. GalaxyClub reported the Z Flip 6 may have a 50MP camera, for example. There’s also speculation about when the Galaxy AI features will be brought to the Flip and Fold lines.

Source: Android Police Via: Galaxy Club

