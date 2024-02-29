Crave is now available as a Prime Video Channel

Bell’s Crave streaming service is now available as a Prime Video Channel.

With this launch, Prime Video subscribers can pay an additional $22/month to subscribe to Crave. This is the platform’s most premium membership that does not include ads. Meanwhile, Prime Video costs $9.99/month or $99/year, plus $2.99/month to remove ads.

The full Crave catalogue is available on Prime Video, including HBO content like The Last of Us, Succession and The White Lotus in Canada, popular sitcoms like Friends and The Office and Canadian originals like Letterkenny and Shoresy.

It’s important to note that Crave will remain available as a standalone platform on the web, mobile, consoles and smart TVs. Bell will also continue to only offer its lower-cost ad-supported memberships that way.

In any case, it remains to be seen what Crave’s streaming quality will be on Prime Video. Through Bell’s own platforms, Crave has suffered from an inferior bitrate compared to other streaming services, as well as multiple outages during popular shows like Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon and The Last of Us.

Prime Video members can subscribe to the Crave channel here.

Image credit: Bell