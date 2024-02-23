Nothing Phone 2a leak hints at a White colourway

Nothing’s upcoming smartphone, the mid-range Nothing Phone 2a, is expected to be revealed on March 5th as part of a limited developer program rollout in the U.S.

While we don’t know much about the device, a recent render leak showed the device in a Black colourway. Now, renders, as shared by user Greg2024 on the Nothing forum (now deleted), have revealed that the device will also be available in a White colourway.

The White on the Nothing 2a renders look similar to the White Nothing used on its older phones. However, the most striking feature of the upcoming handset is its centrally-aligned camera module. Nothing has always gone with a left-aligned camera bar, though admittedly, a central camera bar with Nothing’s signature glyphs around it does look cool.

The White colourway also has contrasting Black coloured volume rockers on the left and a power button on the right.

From what we already know, the upcoming device will retail for under €400 (around $580 CAD) in Europe. It will likely be available in an 8GB/128GB variant and a 12GB/256GB model. In comparison, the Nothing Phone 2 starts at $929 in Canada.

Image credit: Greg2024

Via: SlashLeaks