Alleged Nothing Phone (2a) renders have surfaced

More leaks of the Nothing Phone (2a) have surfaced. The renders appeared on the Nothing forum and came from user ‘Greg2024,’ but the page has since been deleted.

As 9toGoogle points out, this leak may have been an intentional marketing ploy, considering ‘Greg2024’ doesn’t mention their source and says the images were sent to them by a “friend.”

Either way, the handset looks cool. Based on the leak, the mid-range Nothing Phone (2a) features a centred camera module and ‘Glyph’ lighting around the module. The smartphone is rumoured to feature a MediaTek processor.

Further, the side profile features a power button on the right with the volume rocker on the left. Unlike many other devices on the market, the camera module doesn’t protrude a lot from the rear of the handset.

Nothing has confirmed that the 2a will be revealed during a March 5th event.

Image credit: Nothing Forums ‘Greg2024’

Source: Nothing Forums ‘Greg2024’ Via: 9to5Google