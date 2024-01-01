Nothing Phone 2a leaked pricing indicates a low entry price for the base model

Ahead of an official announcement, leaked pricing targets for Nothing Phone 2a indicate the smartphone may be positioned as a notable competitor to Google’s Pixel 7a.

Believed to be a cheaper alternative to 2023’s Nothing Phone (2), the base Nothing Phone 2a may be sold for under €400 (around $585 CAD) in Europe. Credible leaker Rolan Quandt states the entry model is expected to come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It’s also said that the device will be available in ‘White’ and ‘Black.’

Nothing Phone (2a)

8/128GB

12/256GB

White or Black

Sub 400 Euro price for base model. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) December 28, 2023

Quandt also notes the possible existence of a model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. However, the leaker doesn’t issue an estimate on pricing. That being said, it’s possible that the more souped-up version could make its way to the market for around €500 (roughly $731 CAD).

With this in mind, Nothing has the opportunity to make its Nothing Phone 2a a competitor to the Google Pixel 7a. The entry-level Pixel device offers a 6.1-inch display with 90Hz support. It also comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, in parity with the reported Nothing Phone 2a.

In 2022, the Nothing Phone (2) released in Canada. It launched at $929, offering users a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display. The base model once again includes 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. As far as the camera array is concerned, Nothing includes 50-megapixel primary and ultrawide lenses. It’s also powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

Earlier reports indicate that the Nothing Phone 2a may offer a 120Hz OLED panel and a 50-megapixel dual-lens camera array. It’s believed that Nothing may ditch Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip and adopt the MediaTek Dimensity 7200.

When asked about launch details, Quandt said it’s definitely “a thing for Europe.” However, when it comes to the U.S., the leaker says he has “no clue” about the launch details. This also extends to whether or not the Nothing Phone 2a will come to Canada.

The prevailing theory is that Nothing will reveal its new entry-level device during MWC 2024. The Barcelona conference is scheduled to take place from February 26th to February 29th, 2024.

Source: @rquandt Via: Android Police